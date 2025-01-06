Soldier Gnezdilov, who publicly resigned from the NWC, was left in custody until the end of January

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention until January 31 for Serhiy Hnezdilov, a soldier of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of Mariupol, who publicly left his unit without permission last year. This was reported by Suspilne, UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Gnezdilov will remain in the pre-trial detention center until January 31 without the right to be released on bail. Prosecutor Mykola Shelest asked the court to extend Gnezdilov's pre-trial restraint in the form of detention until March 15, without the right to post bail. According to him, Gnezdilov may hide from the investigation and the court.

Anastasia Burkovska, Gnezdilov's lawyer, asked the court to reduce the measure of restraint, in particular, to replace detention with house arrest.

Recall

Serviceman of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade Serhiy Hnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, was served with a notice of suspicion of desertion.

He faces a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

In November, the Kyiv Court of Appeal remanded in custody a soldier of the 56th Brigade, Serhiy Hnezdilov. The defense tried to change the qualification from “desertion” to “unauthorized leaving of the unit”.