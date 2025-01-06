Soldier Gnezdilov, who publicly resigned from the NWC, was left in custody until the end of January

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 54656 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148843 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128216 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135781 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134501 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171932 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110814 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104488 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113967 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131440 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130289 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 41645 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100441 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102677 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171935 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164682 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192394 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181595 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130289 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131440 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143130 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134726 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151896 views
Soldier Gnezdilov, who publicly resigned from the NWC, was left in custody until the end of January

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26233 views

The Pechersk court extended the detention until January 31 for soldier Serhiy Hnezdilov, who publicly left his unit. He faces up to 12 years in prison for desertion.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has extended the measure of restraint in the form of detention until January 31 for Serhiy Hnezdilov, a soldier of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of Mariupol, who publicly left his unit without permission last year. This was reported by Suspilne, UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, Gnezdilov will remain in the pre-trial detention center until January 31 without the right to be released on bail. Prosecutor Mykola Shelest asked the court to extend Gnezdilov's pre-trial restraint in the form of detention until March 15, without the right to post bail. According to him, Gnezdilov may hide from the investigation and the court.

Anastasia Burkovska, Gnezdilov's lawyer, asked the court to reduce the measure of restraint, in particular, to replace detention with house arrest.

Recall

Serviceman of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade Serhiy Hnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, was served with a notice of suspicion of desertion.

He faces a sentence of up to 12 years in prison.

In November, the Kyiv Court of Appeal remanded in custody a soldier of the 56th Brigade, Serhiy Hnezdilov. The defense tried to change the qualification from “desertion” to “unauthorized leaving of the unit”.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
mariupolMariupol
kyivKyiv

