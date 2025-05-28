Soil from Fukushima is planned to be used in the garden of the Japanese Prime Minister to demonstrate safety

The Japanese government plans to use slightly radioactive soil from the area near the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant in flower beds in the garden of the country's prime minister in Tokyo. This is reported by The Guardian, citing official sources, writes UNN.

Details

This step is aimed at demonstrating to the public that the treated soil does not pose a threat to health and the environment.

Soil samples will be taken from 14 million cubic meters of land collected during decontamination work after the 2011 nuclear accident.

This soil is currently stored at a temporary site near the station. The government is obliged to move this material outside the Fukushima Prefecture by 2045, but faces public resistance.

The use of soil in the prime minister's garden is a symbolic gesture that, according to officials, should convince other regions of the safety of the material.

"The government will take the initiative to set an example, and we will do it in the prime minister's office," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi at a meeting to discuss the issue.

Addendum

Previously, the government proposed using this soil for the construction of roads and other infrastructure, covering it with a layer of clean soil to reduce radiation levels to a safe level. However, the public is skeptical of such initiatives, in particular due to previous failed projects, such as the canceled plan to create a park in Tokyo using this soil.

For reference

In 2011, as a result of an earthquake and tsunami at the "Fukushima-1" nuclear power plant, an accident occurred that led to the release of radioactive substances. It is considered one of the most serious nuclear disasters after Chernobyl.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated, and many of them have not yet returned to their homes due to safety concerns.