September 23, 07:19 PM • 15538 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 29524 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 25530 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 24679 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 49015 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 26639 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 62650 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42389 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39287 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 52078 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
SOF ambushed enemy transport in the rear of the Russian Federation: video shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out special operations in the rear of the Russian Federation. One of the results was a successful ambush on enemy mobile transport and its crew.

SOF ambushed enemy transport in the rear of the Russian Federation: video shown

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on special operations in the rear of the Russian Federation, one of the results of which was a successful ambush on enemy mobile transport and its crew, writes UNN.

SSO works in Russia. Operators of the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces conducted special operations in the rear of the Russian Federation. One of the results of the work was a successful ambush on enemy mobile transport and its crew.

- reported the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, preliminary reconnaissance, determining the "kill zone", installing engineering ammunition, calculating the trajectory of vehicle stoppage, the work of clearing, command, observation and security subgroups, time control, LOA, search, detonation, withdrawal - all this is only part of all the elements and procedures that are part of such an ambush.

The SSO indicates that successful special operations in the enemy's rear are a combination of high individual training of each operator, the coherence of the combat group, and the work of the headquarters.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine