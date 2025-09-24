SOF ambushed enemy transport in the rear of the Russian Federation: video shown

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on special operations in the rear of the Russian Federation, one of the results of which was a successful ambush on enemy mobile transport and its crew, writes UNN.

SSO works in Russia. Operators of the 73rd Naval Center of the Special Operations Forces conducted special operations in the rear of the Russian Federation. One of the results of the work was a successful ambush on enemy mobile transport and its crew. - reported the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, preliminary reconnaissance, determining the "kill zone", installing engineering ammunition, calculating the trajectory of vehicle stoppage, the work of clearing, command, observation and security subgroups, time control, LOA, search, detonation, withdrawal - all this is only part of all the elements and procedures that are part of such an ambush.

The SSO indicates that successful special operations in the enemy's rear are a combination of high individual training of each operator, the coherence of the combat group, and the work of the headquarters.

