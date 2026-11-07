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Snow and rain will affect parts of Ukraine on November 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Snow and rain are expected in the central, southern, and eastern regions. There will be no precipitation in Kyiv and the surrounding region, and temperatures will be 5–11°C.

Snow and rain will affect parts of Ukraine on November 7

On Saturday, November 7, it will be cloudy with sunny intervals across most of Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, light snow will fall in the central, southern, and eastern regions, with rain mixed in in the south and east of the country. There will be icy conditions in places in the morning in the northern, central, and eastern regions.

The wind will be northwesterly and northerly, 5–10 m/s, with gusts of 15–18 m/s in places in the southern part of the country during the day.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy with sunny intervals on Saturday, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 5–11°.

Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine01.11.26, 12:55 • 65446 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
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