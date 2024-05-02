Snapchat launches new features: include message editing

Snap is launching a slew of new features on Snapchat, including the ability to edit messages already sent, allowing you to correct a typo. Snapchat is also getting emoji reactions, map reactions, and a new artificial intelligence-based reminder feature, UNN reports, citing The Verge.

Details

There is only a small window for the message editing function: you need to act within five minutes after sending it - and only if the recipient has not yet opened it. Snap says that this feature will be initially available to Snapchat Plus subscribers, a solution that replicates the same paid feature on Elon Musk's Twitter Blue (now called X Premium) created over a year ago.

Snapchat is also getting new AI features to complement Snap's OpenAI-powered My AI chatbot that it added last year. You can ask My AI to remember important deadlines and it will set up a countdown so you don't forget. In addition, Snap will now allow you to create special clothes for your Bitmoji using artificial intelligence, and AI Lenses will allow you to create a Polaroid-style version of your selfie from the 90s.

If Bitmoji isn't your thing, Snapchat will now allow you to send regular emoji reactions to messages as well. And you can now send a reaction to friends who share their location with Snap when you pass them on your commute or when they get to work. These new Snapchat features are available now, with editable messages for Plus subscribers "coming soon.

EU probes Facebook and Instagram for political advertising and disinformation ahead of European elections