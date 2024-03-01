Smoke over the bay in Sevastopol and "arrivals": the consequences of explosions are reported in Crimea

In Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, smoke was seen over the bay after reports of a series of explosions, there were hits in Sevastopol and in the Saksky district, as well as an "arrival" in Gvardeyskoye, the Krymsky Vetr telegram channel informs, UNN writes.

Details

"Meanwhile, in Sevastopol, there is smoke over the bay," the message reads.

"Our sources report that there are hits in Sevastopol and in the Saksky district," the Krymsky Vetr telegram channel notes .

It is also stated that "there is an arrival at the military base in Hvardiyske".

About 5 explosions are reported in occupied Sevastopol, there were also loud in Yevpatoriya