Smoke over the bay in Sevastopol and "arrivals": the consequences of explosions are reported in Crimea

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM
Smoke over the bay in Sevastopol and "arrivals": the consequences of explosions are reported in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21254 views

After reports of explosions in Sevastopol and the surrounding areas, smoke appeared over the bay, and there were reports of hits in Sevastopol and in the Saksky district, as well as an "arrival" in Gvardeyskoye.

Smoke over the bay in Sevastopol and "arrivals": the consequences of explosions are reported in Crimea

In Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, smoke was seen over the bay after reports of a series of explosions, there were hits in Sevastopol and in the Saksky district, as well as an "arrival" in Gvardeyskoye, the Krymsky Vetr telegram channel informs, UNN writes.

Details

"Meanwhile, in Sevastopol, there is smoke over the bay," the message reads.

"Our sources report that there are hits in Sevastopol and in the Saksky district," the Krymsky Vetr telegram channel notes .

It is also stated that "there is an arrival at the military base in Hvardiyske".

About 5 explosions are reported in occupied Sevastopol, there were also loud in Yevpatoriya01.03.24, 14:46

War
Yevpatoria
Crimea
Sevastopol
