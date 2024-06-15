Slovakia has officially changed its president: Peter Pellegrini takes oath of office

On Saturday, June 15, the newly elected President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini officially took the oath of office and began to perform his duties. This was reported by UNN with reference to Aktuality.

The ceremony at which Pellegrini took office as president of Slovakia took place at the Reduta Concert Hall of the Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra, where a symbolic session of parliament is being organized.

At the event, which was attended by about 400 guests, former Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova officially handed over her powers to Pellegrini.

In his first speech, Pellegrini made an ambiguous reference to the war in Ukraine, in particular, to the Ukrainian refugees who were taken in by Slovakia.

Right on the streets, we meet the frightened faces of refugees from Ukraine, many of whom were trying to save their lives. In the spirit of our traditional hospitality, we offered dinner, shelter and a helping hand. But their frightened gaze, full of despair and endless tragedy, destroyed our confidence that we would only know about the war from the stories of our grandfathers - said the President of Slovakia.

Official events on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Slovak president will last until Saturday evening, including a solemn mass and a military parade in Bratislava.

Pellegrini's first official appearance on the international stage is expected on June 17: he will represent Slovakia at an informal meeting of EU leaders in Brussels. And Pellegrini will make his first trip abroad - traditionally to the Czech Republic - on June 26.

