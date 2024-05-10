Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova arrives in Kyiv on a farewell visit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81256 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107362 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150218 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154257 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250511 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174188 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165442 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225998 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39883 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31807 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64215 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32377 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58327 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250511 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225998 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212053 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237796 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224595 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81256 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58327 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64215 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112940 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113839 views
Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova arrives in Kyiv on a farewell visit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25499 views

Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova arrives in Kyiv for a farewell visit as her term in office comes to an end.

On Friday morning, Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova arrived in the capital of Ukraine, as her farewell visit, as her term in office is coming to an end. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the President's spokesman Martin Stryzhynets.

Details

President Zuzana Kaputova arrived in Kyiv on Friday, May 10, for a farewell visit, the president's spokesman, Martin Stryzhynets, said.

For security reasons, information on the further program of the Slovak President's visit to Ukraine will be provided gradually.

I arrived in Kyiv today on a farewell visit. This is the fourth time during my tenure, the third time during the war. I am also here because I brought good news about Slovakia's assistance to Ukraine,

- Zuzana Chaputova wrote on social media.

       As indicated, the President of Slovakia is making farewell visits to various countries as her term in office comes to an end.

Addendum

This is the fourth time Zuzana Chaputova is in Kiev. Of them, the third since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine. The head of Slovakia flew to the Polish-Ukrainian border on Thursday. From there she travelled by overnight train to Kiev.

The official programme began with the laying of wreaths at the monument in the village of Moshun, where the battle for Kiev was fought in March 2022, at the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Recall,

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrived in Kiev on the Day of Europe, 9 May, about which she reported in her social networks, where she published a video in which she greets the speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk at the railway station.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
zuzana-caputovaZuzana Čaputová
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising