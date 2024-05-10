Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova arrives in Kyiv on a farewell visit

On Friday morning, Slovak President Zuzana Chaputova arrived in the capital of Ukraine, as her farewell visit, as her term in office is coming to an end. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the President's spokesman Martin Stryzhynets.

President Zuzana Kaputova arrived in Kyiv on Friday, May 10, for a farewell visit, the president's spokesman, Martin Stryzhynets, said.

For security reasons, information on the further program of the Slovak President's visit to Ukraine will be provided gradually.

I arrived in Kyiv today on a farewell visit. This is the fourth time during my tenure, the third time during the war. I am also here because I brought good news about Slovakia's assistance to Ukraine, - Zuzana Chaputova wrote on social media.

As indicated, the President of Slovakia is making farewell visits to various countries as her term in office comes to an end.

This is the fourth time Zuzana Chaputova is in Kiev. Of them, the third since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine. The head of Slovakia flew to the Polish-Ukrainian border on Thursday. From there she travelled by overnight train to Kiev.

The official programme began with the laying of wreaths at the monument in the village of Moshun, where the battle for Kiev was fought in March 2022, at the beginning of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola arrived in Kiev on the Day of Europe, 9 May, about which she reported in her social networks, where she published a video in which she greets the speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk at the railway station.