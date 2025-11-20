Six dealers suspected of tax evasion scheme worth UAH 35 million through "paper" transactions

$42.090.00
04:14 PM
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
03:56 PM
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
03:30 PM
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent
12:24 PM
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
Popular news
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war
November 20, 08:01 AM
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion
November 20, 08:12 AM
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
November 20, 08:40 AM
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph
November 20, 08:42 AM
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA
November 20, 11:00 AM
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can make
03:45 PM
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
03:30 PM
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
01:38 PM
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
01:09 PM
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar
02:45 PM
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
November 19, 11:28 PM
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
November 19, 07:49 AM
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 54423 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 55275 views
Six dealers suspected of tax evasion scheme worth UAH 35 million through "paper" transactions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

Prosecutors uncovered large-scale VAT evasion schemes that led to the state losing over UAH 35 million. Five officials of one company and the head of another enterprise fictitiously inflated tax credits.

Six dealers suspected of tax evasion scheme worth UAH 35 million through "paper" transactions

Six individuals have been notified of suspicion of evading VAT payments totaling UAH 35 million through fictitious transactions, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have uncovered large-scale schemes of VAT evasion through fictitious non-commodity transactions. The state has lost over UAH 35 million," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, five officials of one company, between 2022 and 2024, reported "paper" transactions that never actually occurred. This way, they artificially generated tax credits and reduced the amount of VAT payable. The budget losses amount to almost UAH 27 million.

Separately, it was established that the head of another enterprise overstated the tax credit in the reports for November 2023. Expertise confirmed an additional UAH 8.3 million in VAT evasion.

"On November 6, 2025, six individuals were notified of suspicion," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The suspects are charged under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 212, and Part 2 of Article 212 (Tax evasion, fees (mandatory payments)) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Evasion of UAH 30 million in taxes on the supply of protective structures: the company director will be prosecuted10.10.25, 14:36 • 2964 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine