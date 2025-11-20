Six dealers suspected of tax evasion scheme worth UAH 35 million through "paper" transactions

Six individuals have been notified of suspicion of evading VAT payments totaling UAH 35 million through fictitious transactions, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have uncovered large-scale schemes of VAT evasion through fictitious non-commodity transactions. The state has lost over UAH 35 million," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, five officials of one company, between 2022 and 2024, reported "paper" transactions that never actually occurred. This way, they artificially generated tax credits and reduced the amount of VAT payable. The budget losses amount to almost UAH 27 million.

Separately, it was established that the head of another enterprise overstated the tax credit in the reports for November 2023. Expertise confirmed an additional UAH 8.3 million in VAT evasion.

"On November 6, 2025, six individuals were notified of suspicion," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

The suspects are charged under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 212, and Part 2 of Article 212 (Tax evasion, fees (mandatory payments)) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

