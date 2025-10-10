Evasion of UAH 30 million in taxes on the supply of protective structures: the company director will be prosecuted

An indictment has been sent to court against the director of one of the enterprises, who is suspected of tax evasion of UAH 30 million during the supply of protective structures. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the detectives of the BEB of Ukraine, a tax evasion scheme was exposed, due to which the state lost more than 30 million hryvnias," the report says.

It was established that the director of one of the enterprises did not reflect in the tax reporting the funds received from the Department of Housing and Communal Services of the Donetsk Regional State Administration for the supply of gabion structures - engineering structures used to protect against missile and artillery shelling.

"As a result, the budget did not receive more than UAH 30 million. The pre-trial investigation has been completed. The indictment against the suspect has been sent to the Dnipro District Court of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast," the report says.

Her actions are qualified under Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - tax evasion on an especially large scale.

Addition

