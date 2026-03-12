Six children fell through the ice in Kharkiv, two died

In Kharkiv, two boys died after falling through ice on a body of water, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, the tragic event occurred today: 6 children fell through the ice. A local resident managed to save 4 of them. Unfortunately, two boys - 17 and 10 years old - died.

Rescuers and divers of the State Emergency Service brought the bodies of the deceased children to the shore.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance and support to the parents of the deceased children.

Additionally

Rescuers also urged adults not to leave children unattended near bodies of water, especially during unstable spring weather, when the ice is extremely thin and dangerous.

Remember: even a few steps on the ice can cost a life. Please talk to your children about the danger and protect them! - summarized the State Emergency Service.

