Sitting on two chairs: how some politicians continue to flirt with the Moscow Church while supporting the OCU in words

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 40872 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 135258 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 140574 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 231833 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 169292 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162451 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147117 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215983 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112855 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202718 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 42500 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 46017 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 39024 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104643 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100168 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 231835 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215984 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202719 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228917 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 216305 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 100168 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 104643 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157018 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155852 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159696 views
Sitting on two chairs: how some politicians continue to flirt with the Moscow Church while supporting the OCU in words

Sitting on two chairs: how some politicians continue to flirt with the Moscow Church while supporting the OCU in words

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 168034 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the process of transferring religious communities of the Moscow Patriarchate to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has intensified. However, at the regional level, some politicians who have flirted with the Russian church for years are now trying to maintain ties with it.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the process of transferring religious communities of the Moscow Patriarchate to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine has intensified. However, despite the fact that we are in the third year of the war, the branch of Russian Orthodoxy still feels confident in Ukraine. This is not least due to the fact that at the regional level, some politicians who have flirted with the Russian Church for years are now trying not to break ties with it, although in public they sometimes pretend to support the OCU. In particular, this is clearly seen in the Vinnytsia region, UNN writes.

According to Opendatabot, from the end of February 2022 to May 2024, 75 communities in Vinnytsia region joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, and the region ranks third in Ukraine by this indicator. 

In total, as of early May, there were 8,097 churches of the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine, including 526 in the Vinnytsia region. Again, this is the third highest figure among all regions.

It is a paradox, but it is explained by the fact that although people want to break religious ties with Moscow, they encounter many obstacles on their way to the Ukrainian church. That is why transitions are delayed. 

In particular, we have repeatedly written about the situation in Ladyzhyn, where the community of the local St. Kazan Church unanimously supported the transition to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine last fall. However, due to the openly pro-Moscow position of the priest Yevhen Vorobyov, who hid behind his few supporters and constantly organized provocations, people actually had to fight to enter their home church.

Other church communities in the Haisyn district may face similar difficulties. The reason is that, as UNN has learned, a deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from the Batkivshchyna party, Hennadii Mazur, is secretly trying to influence the religious life of several settlements in his constituency.  

Image

Hunting for a mole: why Yulia Tymoshenko's MP closed his declarations20.05.24, 11:03 • 297170 views

For many years, this man has not hidden his commitment to the UOC-MP. He is a full knight of the Order of Prince Volodymyr the Equal to the Apostles and holds the Orders of Nestor the Chronicler of the II and I degrees. These are some of the most prestigious awardsthat can be received from the branch of the Moscow church in Ukraine. 

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Mazur has been in hiding. Moreover, he even twice declaratively supported the Orthodox Church of Ukraine: in November 2022, he voted in favor of the Vinnytsia Regional Council's appeal to the President of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada, and the Cabinet of Ministers to ban the activities of the UOC-MP in Ukraine, and in April 2023, he voted to terminate lease agreements with churches of the Moscow Church.

It is difficult to say whether Mazur's pro-Moscow friends were happy about this political coup, but after these two votes he did not make any particularly sharp moves towards the OCU, trying to sit on two chairs at the same time.  

Meanwhile, in Mazur's native village of Hordiivka, the Moscow Patriarchate community is considering the possibility of moving to the OCU. So far, this process is only at the level of talk. But as we have learned, even talk of a possible change of religious affiliation irritates Mazur, and he is trying to convince people not to rush to the transition. 

The logic of the Batkivshchyna MP's actions in this situation is obvious. If the community's transition to the OCU does take place, the OCU will definitely ask Mazur: why did you receive orders from us, which you continue to boast about? Maybe they will also demand that he return them..

"Spy games": how one deputy framed the entire regional council by closing his declarations06.06.24, 08:39 • 165030 views

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Publications

