Sirsky visited a training center for conscripts

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved
Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 30537 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 64081 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 111878 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

April 15, 12:21 PM • 106043 views

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

Exclusive
April 15, 12:10 PM • 60393 views

Organized dog fights and shot the animal in the head: the man is already in pre-trial detention for attempted murder

April 15, 07:31 AM • 71687 views

Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

Exclusive
April 14, 04:00 PM • 186082 views

Hiding behind the IMF, Hetmantsev is trying to push a bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund through the Rada

Exclusive
April 14, 01:44 PM • 150362 views

Lowering prices on "chips and soda" is not about medical necessity. People's Deputy criticized the Top 100 medicines from the Ministry of Health

April 14, 12:59 PM • 158090 views

Broke the bus window and saved people: what is known about 13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko, who became a hero of Sumy

Exclusive
April 14, 11:31 AM • 138553 views

Fake disability: how many employees of state and law enforcement agencies are in the focus of investigators – the SBI response

Popular news

In Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control - Nayev

April 15, 12:43 PM • 12484 views

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

April 15, 02:29 PM • 16831 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 14803 views

The issue of territories is a red line for us: Zelenskyy on Vitkoff's statement regarding the "peace agreement"

April 15, 02:57 PM • 13735 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 11978 views
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

06:07 PM • 4448 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

04:03 PM • 10199 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 12030 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 14858 views

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

April 15, 02:29 PM • 16879 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Boeing 737 MAX

Telegram

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Sirsky visited a training center for conscripts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26476 views

The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Alexander Sirsky, visited the Training Center for conscripted conscripts, emphasizing the importance of high-quality training, effective medical care and technological benefits for preserving the life and health of military personnel.

Sirsky visited a training center for conscripts

The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Alexander Sirsky, visited the training center where conscripts are trained. The corresponding photos on Thursday, June 20, he published on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

We implement a comprehensive approach to preserving the life and health of military personnel, which consists of three basic elements: high-quality training of soldiers, effective medical care and the development of technological superiority with maximum automation and robotization of all processes

the commander-in-chief informed me.

According to him, this system should become universal for each division and effectively controlled at all stages.

"The life of fighters is the highest value," he captioned the photo.

Syrsky: the nature of the Russian army's actions has not changed significantly, the enemy is focusing its main efforts on the Pokrovske direction17.06.24, 11:59 • 27135 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
