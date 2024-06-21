Sirsky visited a training center for conscripts

The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Alexander Sirsky, visited the training center where conscripts are trained. The corresponding photos on Thursday, June 20, he published on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

We implement a comprehensive approach to preserving the life and health of military personnel, which consists of three basic elements: high-quality training of soldiers, effective medical care and the development of technological superiority with maximum automation and robotization of all processes the commander-in-chief informed me.

According to him, this system should become universal for each division and effectively controlled at all stages.

"The life of fighters is the highest value," he captioned the photo.

