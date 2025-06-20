$41.690.06
Singer Chris Brown pleaded not guilty in London assault case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

Singer Chris Brown pleaded not guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm against a man during an incident at a London nightclub in 2023. The star is accused of an assault in which the victim "was hit with a bottle several times, then chased and punched and kicked."

Singer Chris Brown pleaded not guilty in London assault case

American singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm during an incident at a London nightclub in 2023. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

On Friday morning, the artist appeared at Southwark Crown Court in central London, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of intentionally inflicting grievous bodily harm, according to London police.

According to law enforcement information, the events in question reportedly took place two years ago at a London club.

The star is accused of an assault during which the victim was allegedly "hit several times with a bottle, then pursued and beaten with fists and feet."

Chris Brown was detained last month in Manchester, but was released after posting a 5.9 million euro bail. After that, Brown continued his concert tour and performed, among other places, in Cardiff (Wales).

Addition

In the past, Brown has had several problems with law enforcement. Most notably, the singer pleaded guilty to a felony committed against his then-girlfriend, singer Rihanna, in 2009.

He was ordered to rehabilitation, but was later transferred from the rehabilitation center to Los Angeles County Jail and released in June 2014. Brown's probation in this case lasted until 2015.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

