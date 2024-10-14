Since the launch of the eHousing program, Ukrainians have received loans worth over UAH 12 billion

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Since the launch of the eHousing program, Ukrainians have received loans worth over UAH 12 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15562 views

Since the beginning of 2024, 7,113 loans worth UAH 12.1 billion have been issued under the eHouse program for the purchase of housing. 70.5% of the loans were used for purchases on the secondary market, 22.6% - through developers, and 7% - during the construction phase.

Since the launch of the eHousing program, Ukrainians have received loans worth over UAH 12 billion

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainians have taken out more than 7,000 loans under the eHouse program for the purchase of housing totaling UAH 12.1 billion. Most of the loans were used to purchase real estate on the secondary market. UNN writes about this with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

Details

Since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainians have taken out 7,113 loans worth UAH 12.1 billion under the eHouse program to purchase housing. Most of the loans - 70.5% - were used to purchase housing on the secondary market, which amounts to 5,012 properties. At the same time, 1,606 properties (22.6%) were purchased through developers, of which 495 (7%) were under construction.

"Under the terms of the program, military and law enforcement personnel, doctors, teachers, scientists and their families can improve their living conditions by obtaining a loan at a preferential rate of 3%. For combatants, veterans, IDPs and other citizens without housing, the mortgage rate is 7%. In particular, 13,438 families have received loans worth more than UAH 21.6 billion since the program was launched," said Andriy Teliupa, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

Last week, Ukrainians took out 140 loans worth UAH 235 million, including 3% loans:

  • 50 military and security personnel
  • 13 teachers
  • 16 doctors
  • 4 scientists

We received loans at 7%:

  • 43 Ukrainians without their own housing
  • 6 IDPS
  • 8 veterans

Most loans were issued in Kyiv region - 42, Kyiv city - 29, Odesa region - 9, Lviv and Vinnytsia regions - 7 each.

Recall 

As part of the Affordable Loans 5-7-9% program, 18,532 loans worth UAH 69 billion have been issued to entrepreneurs since the beginning of 2024.

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Lviv
Odesa
Kyiv
