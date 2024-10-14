Since the launch of the eHousing program, Ukrainians have received loans worth over UAH 12 billion
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of 2024, 7,113 loans worth UAH 12.1 billion have been issued under the eHouse program for the purchase of housing. 70.5% of the loans were used for purchases on the secondary market, 22.6% - through developers, and 7% - during the construction phase.
Details
Since the beginning of 2024, Ukrainians have taken out 7,113 loans worth UAH 12.1 billion under the eHouse program to purchase housing. Most of the loans - 70.5% - were used to purchase housing on the secondary market, which amounts to 5,012 properties. At the same time, 1,606 properties (22.6%) were purchased through developers, of which 495 (7%) were under construction.
"Under the terms of the program, military and law enforcement personnel, doctors, teachers, scientists and their families can improve their living conditions by obtaining a loan at a preferential rate of 3%. For combatants, veterans, IDPs and other citizens without housing, the mortgage rate is 7%. In particular, 13,438 families have received loans worth more than UAH 21.6 billion since the program was launched," said Andriy Teliupa, Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.
Last week, Ukrainians took out 140 loans worth UAH 235 million, including 3% loans:
- 50 military and security personnel
- 13 teachers
- 16 doctors
- 4 scientists
We received loans at 7%:
- 43 Ukrainians without their own housing
- 6 IDPS
- 8 veterans
Most loans were issued in Kyiv region - 42, Kyiv city - 29, Odesa region - 9, Lviv and Vinnytsia regions - 7 each.
