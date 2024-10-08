Businesses are allowed to extend the loan prolongation period under the “5-7-9” program: who is affected

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed loans under the 5-7-9 program to be prolonged until the end of 2026 for relocated enterprises, the Ministry of Economy said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The government has allowed the prolongation of loans under the 5-7-9 program until December 31, 2026, for enterprises whose production facilities were located in the combat zone or in the temporarily occupied territories," the Ministry said of the changes approved by the government on October 8.

The Cabinet of Ministers amended the program:

Clarified the conditions for providing support to enterprises operating in the high-risk military zone;

Allowed companies that were operating in the territories of active hostilities and temporarily occupied territories as of February 22, 2022 to extend working capital loans until December 31, 2026. Thus, companies will have more time and resources to recover;

Reduced the amount of basic remuneration of banks or lessors under financial leasing agreements from 35% to 28%. This optimizes the financing of the program;

Unified the criteria for participation in the program for banks, lessors, or factors in view of the sanctions legislation. These changes will allow more financial institutions to participate in the program, which will have a positive impact on its accessibility for business.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, businesses have received more than 18 thousand soft loans worth almost UAH 68 billion.

