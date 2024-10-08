Businesses are allowed to extend the loan prolongation period under the “5-7-9” program: who is affected

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 14717 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89448 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159121 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133612 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140620 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137832 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178256 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111938 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169603 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138204 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137780 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77942 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106008 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108196 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159121 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178256 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169603 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197073 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186141 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137787 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138212 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145176 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136671 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153673 views
Businesses are allowed to extend the loan prolongation period under the “5-7-9” program: who is affected

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10692 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the prolongation of loans under the 5-7-9 program until the end of 2026 for companies from the war zone. Changes have been made to optimize the program and expand the participation of financial institutions.

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed loans under the 5-7-9 program to be prolonged until the end of 2026 for relocated enterprises, the Ministry of Economy said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The government has allowed the prolongation of loans under the 5-7-9 program until December 31, 2026, for enterprises whose production facilities were located in the combat zone or in the temporarily occupied territories," the Ministry said of the changes approved by the government on October 8.

The Cabinet of Ministers amended the program:

  • Clarified the conditions for providing support to enterprises operating in the high-risk military zone;
  • Allowed companies that were operating in the territories of active hostilities and temporarily occupied territories as of February 22, 2022 to extend working capital loans until December 31, 2026. Thus, companies will have more time and resources to recover;
  • Reduced the amount of basic remuneration of banks or lessors under financial leasing agreements from 35% to 28%. This optimizes the financing of the program;  
  • Unified the criteria for participation in the program for banks, lessors, or factors in view of the sanctions legislation. These changes will allow more financial institutions to participate in the program, which will have a positive impact on its accessibility for business.

It is noted that since the beginning of the year, businesses have received more than 18 thousand soft loans worth almost UAH 68 billion.

Government has expanded the scope of the "5-7-9" loan program - Shmyhal18.06.24, 17:05 • 22625 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

ukraineUkraine

