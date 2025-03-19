Since the beginning of the year, 142 people have died on the water in Ukraine - SES
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, since the beginning of 2025, 142 people have died on the water, which is 13.6% more than last year. Since the beginning of the year, 130 people have been rescued, including 32 children.
Since the beginning of 2025, 142 people have died on the water in Ukraine, which is 13.6% more than in the same period last year. This was announced during a briefing by the spokesman of the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, reports UNN.
Details
The largest number of tragic accidents with deaths and/or injuries on the water, according to him, occurs during the transition periods between the cold and warm seasons, when going out on the ice of water bodies is extremely dangerous. This is especially true of today's weather conditions, when temperature fluctuations during the day and night can be significant, which makes the ice as fragile as possible.
Since the beginning of 2025, 142 people have died on the water, including 11 children. While for the same period last year, the number of similar cases was 125. Of these, 9 are children. Only at the beginning of this week, 3 fatal cases on the water have already been recorded. All this is due to non-compliance with safety measures
At the same time, 130 people have been rescued since the beginning of the year, including 32 children.
Earlier
UNN reported that in Chernihiv region three children fell under the ice: a nine-year-old boy died.