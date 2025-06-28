Since the beginning of the day, 71 clashes have occurred at the front: where the enemy is attacking the most

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 71. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk direction - 29 attacks have been recorded, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day, one of which is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropping eleven guided aerial bombs, and conducted 202 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, enemy units conducted six attacks on our troops' positions in the areas of Vovchansk and Stroyivka, two combat engagements are ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Vilkhuvatka with KABs.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units four times in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zelena Hay, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novoiehorivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Torske, and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times near Hryhorivka - all attempts of the enemy to advance to the positions of our units were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the direction of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions four times in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka, and towards Yablunivka. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twenty-nine times in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrkhne, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Koptieve, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka. Fighting continues in three locations.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Dniproenerhiia, and Shevchenko. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

Zaliznychne and Bilohirya in the Huliaipole direction were hit by unguided missile air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, Kam'yanske and Orikhiv came under enemy aviation attacks.

In the Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovskyi directions, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

Another 1000 occupiers, 1 enemy tank and 4 aircraft: General Staff updates data on enemy losses