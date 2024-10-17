Since the beginning of martial law, more than 630 criminal groups that facilitated illegal border crossing have been exposed
More than 630 criminal groups that facilitated illegal border crossing have been identified in Ukraine. The number of attempts to illegally cross the border is decreasing.
Since the beginning of martial law in Ukraine, the Border Guard Service, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, has exposed more than 630 criminal groups that organized illegal border crossings. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports .
"Daily attempts to illegally cross the border continue, but in recent months we have seen a gradual decrease in the number of people willing to illegally cross the border," said Demchenko.
According to him, the actions taken by the State Border Guard Service in cooperation with other agencies reduce the number of people willing to cross the border illegally.
We also already see unfavorable conditions that encourage people to refrain from illegal travel, and then we have the winter period. Analyzing previous years, I can say that the number of attempts to illegally cross the border will decrease. I can note that our operatives, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, have exposed more than 630 criminal groups that promised people assistance in illegal border crossing during the martial law period
