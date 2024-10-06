Sibiga called on partners to patronize Ukrainian cities and regions

The partners' patronage of Ukrainian cities and regions promotes investment and entrepreneurship. Ukraine calls on its allies to support this initiative. UNN reports , citing a statement by Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

Details

According to the official , the patronage of partner countries over Ukrainian cities and regions has great potential.

In particular, this allows us to provide support directly to people on the ground and will have a long-term impact, in part because residents remember this help well.

He reminded that a number of allies have already joined this initiative, providing significant assistance in the restoration of these regions and promoting investment and business development.

I urge our partners who have not yet done so to join the philanthropic initiative and choose regions where they can make a difference - Sibiga said.

Recall

Last year, Mykolaiv region signed a memorandum with Denmark on the reconstruction of the region. In turn, Kyiv region will strengthen regional cooperation with Romania.