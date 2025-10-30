Shots fired at Kremenchuk TCC, injured reported - social media

Shots were fired at the Kremenchuk TCC, two people were injured, UNN reports with reference to local Telegram channels.

Details

A shooting occurred at the Kremenchuk RTCK. Two people were injured. Details later - local Telegram channels report with reference to the editor of "Kremenchuk Newspaper" Oleh Bulashev.

There is currently no official confirmation of the shooting.

In Kryvyi Rih, a shooting probably occurred with the participation of employees of the shopping center: a video is being distributed online