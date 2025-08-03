Short-term rains, thunderstorms and heat: forecasters gave weather forecast for August 4 3 August 2025

On Monday, August 4, the weather in Ukraine will be mostly warm and dry. Variable cloudiness will persist throughout the country. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in the eastern, northeastern, and western regions. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

Wind is northern, northwestern, 5-10 m/s, in the Left Bank 7-12 m/s.

Temperature indicators:

at night +14…+19°, in the south up to +23°,

during the day +24…+29°, in the southern regions - up to +34°.

In the Carpathians, 9-14° at night, 18-23° during the day.

Weather in Kyiv and the region

In Kyiv region, no precipitation, variable cloudiness.

Temperature:

at night +14…+19°,

during the day +24…+29°.

In the capital, it will be +17…+19° at night, and +26…+28° during the day.

In Australia, several cities were left without electricity due to snow atypical for the region