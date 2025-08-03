$41.710.00
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 41615 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM • 63749 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
August 2, 11:37 AM • 52137 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 114105 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 269487 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 238607 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 122403 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 109681 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 206113 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76675 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and Prices
Tags
Authors
Short-term rains, thunderstorms and heat: forecasters gave weather forecast for August 4 3 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

In Ukraine, warm and dry weather with variable cloudiness is expected on August 4. Short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible only in some eastern, north-eastern and western regions.

Short-term rains, thunderstorms and heat: forecasters gave weather forecast for August 4

On Monday, August 4, the weather in Ukraine will be mostly warm and dry. Variable cloudiness will persist throughout the country. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, writes UNN.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains and thunderstorms are possible in the eastern, northeastern, and western regions. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the territory.

Wind is northern, northwestern, 5-10 m/s, in the Left Bank 7-12 m/s.

Temperature indicators:

  • at night +14…+19°, in the south up to +23°,
    • during the day +24…+29°, in the southern regions - up to +34°.

      In the Carpathians, 9-14° at night, 18-23° during the day.

      Weather in Kyiv and the region

      In Kyiv region, no precipitation, variable cloudiness.

      Temperature:

      • at night +14…+19°,
        • during the day +24…+29°.

          In the capital, it will be +17…+19° at night, and +26…+28° during the day.

          In Australia, several cities were left without electricity due to snow atypical for the region03.08.25, 13:43 • 1328 views

          Olga Rozgon

          Weather and environment
          Ukraine
          Kyiv