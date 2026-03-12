Shooting near synagogue in US – CNN

In the US, law enforcement received reports of a shooting near the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. This was reported by CNN, citing sources in federal law enforcement agencies, according to UNN.

According to preliminary information, there were also reports of a car crashing into the synagogue building, which houses an educational institution.

Temple Israel includes an Early Childhood Center, which operates a kindergarten, preschool group, and daycare center.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit confirmed that an incident had occurred in the area and urged people to stay away from the scene.

"We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement is responding. Our Jewish organizations are currently on precautionary lockdown. We ask community members to temporarily stay away from the area," – the organization's statement reads.

Due to the incident, Bloomfield Hills schools have entered a heightened security mode.

West Bloomfield is located approximately 40 kilometers northwest of Detroit.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident. There have been no reports of casualties yet.

