Shooting near synagogue in US – CNN

04:05 PM • 10220 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
03:30 PM • 18165 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
03:26 PM • 21144 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
02:55 PM • 14733 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
02:27 PM • 14844 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 13108 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Exclusive
March 12, 11:13 AM • 21862 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
March 12, 09:02 AM • 39259 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
March 12, 07:14 AM • 49139 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 58289 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 44989 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 26773 views
Budapest names condition for return of money seized from Ukrainian collectorsMarch 12, 12:32 PM • 34848 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 14527 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 17256 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
03:26 PM • 21144 views
Safe assets - why gold is considered the main one and what other tools investors useMarch 12, 01:41 PM • 17318 views
Work in 2026: where to look for vacancies and what has changed in the labor marketMarch 12, 01:32 PM • 14577 views
How the land scheme under the Odrex clinic hits the pocket of every Odesa residentPhotoMarch 12, 11:29 AM • 45048 views
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plantMarch 12, 09:55 AM • 50000 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wife05:23 PM • 5294 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideo02:36 PM • 9754 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the ranking02:24 PM • 9754 views
Nicole Kidman commented on her breakup with Keith Urban for the first timeMarch 12, 12:00 PM • 26834 views
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 47586 views
Shooting near synagogue in US – CNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2846 views

A shooting occurred near Temple Israel synagogue, and a car crashed into a building with a children's center. Police are investigating the circumstances; there are currently no casualties.

Shooting near synagogue in US – CNN

In the US, law enforcement received reports of a shooting near the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. This was reported by CNN, citing sources in federal law enforcement agencies, according to UNN.

According to preliminary information, there were also reports of a car crashing into the synagogue building, which houses an educational institution.

Temple Israel includes an Early Childhood Center, which operates a kindergarten, preschool group, and daycare center.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit confirmed that an incident had occurred in the area and urged people to stay away from the scene.

"We are aware of an active security incident at Temple Israel. Law enforcement is responding. Our Jewish organizations are currently on precautionary lockdown. We ask community members to temporarily stay away from the area," 

– the organization's statement reads.

Due to the incident, Bloomfield Hills schools have entered a heightened security mode.

West Bloomfield is located approximately 40 kilometers northwest of Detroit.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident. There have been no reports of casualties yet.

US intelligence confirmed the stability of the Iranian regime despite prolonged bombings and the death of the Supreme Leader12.03.26, 05:00 • 5204 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

