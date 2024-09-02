Shooting in Kyiv near Amursky residential complex: one wounded, shooter detained

In Kyiv, a conflict between two men occurred on the territory of a residential complex because of a parked car of one of them. As a result, the driver of the vehicle fired several shots at his opponent with a traumatic weapon. The victim was hospitalized and the shooter was detained. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

"Kyiv police launch criminal investigation into shooting in Holosiivskyi district

It is reported that law enforcement officers received information about a shooting in the adjacent territory of one of the capital's residential complexes at about 19:10 today. The investigative team of the territorial unit and patrol police crews immediately arrived at the scene.

"It has been preliminarily established that the two men had a conflict over a parked car of one of them. Subsequently, a fight broke out between the participants, during which the driver of the vehicle fired several shots at his opponent from a registered traumatic weapon. As a result of the shooting, a local resident born in 1975 was injured. Doctors hospitalized the victim to a medical facility for treatment," the statement said.

The police reported that the shooter was detained.

"The shooter has been detained, investigators have initiated criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. Law enforcement officers continue to establish all the circumstances of the incident. The sanction of the article provides for up to seven years in prison," the police said.

Addendum

Earlier it was reportedthat a shooting occurred near the Amursky residential complex in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.