What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Shooting down enemy A-50s and Il-22s: ISW analyzes Russians' versions

Shooting down enemy A-50s and Il-22s: ISW analyzes Russians' versions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 125057 views

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has analyzed claims that the Russian armed forces accidentally shot down their own A-50 radar detection aircraft.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has analyzed Russian versions of the destruction of an enemy long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 and an enemy airborne control center IL-22, UNN reports.

Details

The Russian information space largely denied that Ukrainian forces had struck the A-50, but strangely claimed that the plane was destroyed by friendly fire from Russian air defense. 

ISW notes that the A-50 is used to coordinate Russian aviation and possibly air defense, and the claim that Russian air defense shot down the A-50 would represent a catastrophic failure on the part of the Russian military if true.

A-50 was "through the eyes of the enemy": Gumenyuk about the downed Russian plane over the Sea of Azov15.01.24, 15:05 • 25283 views

A Russian source specializing in Russian aviation has accused Russian commanders of not having the proper experience required for their positions. It is noted that the current commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Viktor Afzalov, has extensive experience in Russian air defense operations. The Institute's experts say that regardless of whether his lack of pilot experience poses any problems for Russian air operations, which is doubtful, his experience as an air defender should have been sufficient to make sure that Russian forces do not shoot down their own control plane.

Military expert: Russian IL-22M and A-50 aircraft could have shot down Patriot SAMs16.01.24, 03:35 • 29581 view

A Russian insider source claiming to be a Russian security official claims that unidentified Russian actors created a "duck" (Russian term for false claims) about how Russian forces shot down the A-50 to reassure Russian pilots that missions over the Black and Azov Seas were still safe and that the incident was caused by human error. 

The ISW wonders why Russian pilots should be comfortable with the idea that their ground-based air defense is so incompetent. kremlin spokesman dmitry peskov said he had no information about the downed plane and recommended that journalists check with the russian defense ministry for more details. In turn, the Russian defense ministry has not made an official statement regarding the doctors.

Recall

  Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi reports that the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an enemy long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 and an enemy airborne control center IL-22. 

Shortcomings in production, poor quality of materials: Ruvin explains why some enemy missiles do not reach Ukraine and fall in Russia15.01.24, 14:22 • 152494 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

