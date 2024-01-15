A-50 was "through the eyes of the enemy": Gumenyuk about the downed Russian plane over the Sea of Azov

The Russian A-50 aircraft destroyed by Ukraine was used for surveillance, missile strikes and was in fact the "eyes of the enemy". This was reported by the spokesperson for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In any case, we record the downing of both units, which means the enemy has lost two aviation units. And not just any aircraft, but those that were used to deploy the relevant command posts. One of them, the A-50, served as the enemy's eyes, because it was with the help of this machine and the equipment that provided for its activities that the enemy observed our territory, launched powerful missile strikes, and it was with the help of the A-50 that the situation with future targets was exposed to the maximum extent possible. Therefore, we hope that such a strike will be quite sensitive and will at least postpone future missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine - Gumenyuk said.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi reports that the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an enemy long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 and an enemy airborne control center IL-22.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin has no information about the Russian planes shot down over the Azov Sea.

