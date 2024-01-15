A-50 was "through the eyes of the enemy": Gumenyuk about the downed Russian plane over the Sea of Azov

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 29161 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105409 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133751 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133266 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173849 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170713 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279042 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178104 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148765 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine
March 2, 02:31 AM • 43125 views

March 2, 02:31 AM • 43125 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100992 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known
March 2, 04:43 AM • 100575 views

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100575 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102508 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today
March 2, 05:34 AM • 58911 views

March 2, 05:34 AM • 58911 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 29161 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279042 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247154 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232332 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257728 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
10:40 AM • 23555 views

10:40 AM • 23555 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133751 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 105139 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105139 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 105190 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105190 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 121398 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121398 views
A-50 was "through the eyes of the enemy": Gumenyuk about the downed Russian plane over the Sea of Azov

A-50 was "through the eyes of the enemy": Gumenyuk about the downed Russian plane over the Sea of Azov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25280 views

Ukraine's defense forces shot down a Russian A-50 aircraft used for reconnaissance and missile guidance. This is expected to significantly impact and possibly delay future missile attacks on Ukraine.

The Russian A-50 aircraft destroyed by Ukraine was used for surveillance, missile strikes and was in fact the "eyes of the enemy". This was reported by the spokesperson for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

In any case, we record the downing of both units, which means the enemy has lost two aviation units. And not just any aircraft, but those that were used to deploy the relevant command posts. One of them, the A-50, served as the enemy's eyes, because it was with the help of this machine and the equipment that provided for its activities that the enemy observed our territory, launched powerful missile strikes, and it was with the help of the A-50 that the situation with future targets was exposed to the maximum extent possible. Therefore, we hope that such a strike will be quite sensitive and will at least postpone future missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine

- Gumenyuk said.

Recall

  Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi reports that the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an enemy long-range radar detection aircraft A-50 and an enemy airborne control center IL-22. 

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin has no information about the Russian planes shot down over the Azov Sea.

Reaching the airfield: a photo of an Il-22 shot down over the Sea of Azov has appeared15.01.24, 14:58 • 27800 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

Contact us about advertising