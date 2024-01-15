Reaching the airfield: a photo of an Il-22 shot down over the Sea of Azov has appeared
Kyiv • UNN
A photo of a damaged russian Il-22 aircraft, which was shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces last night, has been posted online.
Journalist Denis Kazansky published a photo of the tail section of the Il-22 aircraft, which was shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the Sea of Azov last night. This was reported by UNN .
Details
Unfortunately, the Il-22 that was shot down yesterday made it to the airfield. But it will not be able to fly in the near future
The photo shows that the plane probably suffered debris damage.
For reference
The Il-22M11 is an airborne command post developed in the 1980s on the basis of the Il-18D passenger airplane. A total of 21 such aircraft were produced.
Russia operated 12 Il-22M aircraft, which are actively used both for air traffic control and radio relay communications.
Recall
This morning , Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 airborne control center.
