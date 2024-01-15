Reaching the airfield: a photo of an Il-22 shot down over the Sea of Azov has appeared

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100764 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111846 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141885 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138850 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176948 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171928 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283808 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178243 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167245 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148856 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46393 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 35324 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 68326 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37407 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 57180 views
11:46 AM • 100770 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283810 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 251219 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 236331 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 261581 views
10:40 AM • 57180 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141888 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 107154 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 107130 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 123222 views
Reaching the airfield: a photo of an Il-22 shot down over the Sea of Azov has appeared

Reaching the airfield: a photo of an Il-22 shot down over the Sea of Azov has appeared

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27801 views

A photo of a damaged russian Il-22 aircraft, which was shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces last night, has been posted online.

Journalist Denis Kazansky published a photo of the tail section of the Il-22 aircraft, which was shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the Sea of Azov last night. This was reported by UNN .

Details

Unfortunately, the Il-22 that was shot down yesterday made it to the airfield. But it will not be able to fly in the near future

- Kazansky wrote.

The photo shows that the plane probably suffered debris damage. 

Image

For reference

The Il-22M11 is an airborne command post developed in the 1980s on the basis of the Il-18D passenger airplane. A total of 21 such aircraft were produced.

Russia operated 12 Il-22M aircraft, which are actively used both for air traffic control and radio relay communications. 

Recall

This morning , Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 airborne control center.

What is known about the downed Russian A-50: the Defense Forces gave characteristics15.01.24, 01:55 • 37470 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

