Reaching the airfield: a photo of an Il-22 shot down over the Sea of Azov has appeared

Journalist Denis Kazansky published a photo of the tail section of the Il-22 aircraft, which was shot down by the Ukrainian Defense Forces over the Sea of Azov last night. This was reported by UNN .

Details

Unfortunately, the Il-22 that was shot down yesterday made it to the airfield. But it will not be able to fly in the near future - Kazansky wrote.

The photo shows that the plane probably suffered debris damage.

For reference

The Il-22M11 is an airborne command post developed in the 1980s on the basis of the Il-18D passenger airplane. A total of 21 such aircraft were produced.

Russia operated 12 Il-22M aircraft, which are actively used both for air traffic control and radio relay communications.

Recall

This morning , Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed an enemy A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft and an enemy IL-22 airborne control center.

