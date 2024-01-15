Shortcomings in production, poor quality of materials: Ruvin explains why some enemy missiles do not reach Ukraine and fall in Russia

Russian missiles are becoming of lower quality and fail to reach their targets. This is primarily due to technical aspects, shortcomings in production, problems with the supply of electronic components or poor quality materials, said Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Details

According to him, the recent study of parts and fragments of Russian missiles and attack drones shows that there is no standard set of components in the same type of weapon.

"In fact, this means that they are not able to manufacture weapons on an assembly line, and each individual unit is assembled from existing materials. One component from the control system, for example, a single chip responsible for a certain function, is replaced by an assembly of several elements assembled almost by hand. It should provide the same function, but in practice it is of lower quality. In each individual object that comes for examination, this arrangement is different, selected from what they have available. Accordingly, these assemblies are of lower quality, the weapon loses its effectiveness, but does not cease to be dangerous," noted Ruvin.

He added that, according to experts, Russians have begun to erase the markings on certain elements of certain types of weapons more often.

Apparently, these components are critical for production, so the enemy is trying hard to conceal their origin.

"Previously, we also saw attempts to disguise manufacturers on certain parts, but now more attention is being paid to this work on purpose. Laser obliteration of markings on microelectronics is one of the surface treatment methods. This process uses a laser to remove or modify the top layer of a material, which results in a change in the marking or image on the surface. But they definitely spend more time on this, so it is likely that these components are critical for the enemy," summarized the Director of KFI.

Context

According to the Russian media, a missile has recently fallen in the Krasnodar region of Russia, which was probably fired in the direction of Ukraine.