Shooting at a school in Sweden: police announce the number of dead

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 38736 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 73847 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 103843 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125443 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102697 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130950 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103618 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113345 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116938 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Shooting at a school in Sweden: police announce the number of dead

Shooting at a school in Sweden: police announce the number of dead

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41530 views

A shooting in a school in Örebro, Sweden, killed about ten people, including the attacker. Four wounded were operated on, their condition is stable, and the Prime Minister called it the worst mass shooting in the country's history.

In the Swedish city of Örebro, a mass shooting at a school killed about ten people. The attacker is also dead. This was reported by SVT, according to UNN

The bodies were found inside the school. The police have not yet disclosed details about the victims, as they are still identifying them.

It is not yet known whether the victims were killed outside the school.

“Why can't we give the exact number of dead and wounded? Because of the scale of the tragedy,” said Roberto Ade Forest, head of the Erebro District Police.

Law enforcement officials assume that the attacker acted alone, but do not rule out the possibility that there may have been other participants. The man was not known to the police and had no ties to criminal groups.

Erebro Hospital is on high alert.

Four of the victims underwent surgeries and are in stable condition.

Relatives of the victims are gathering near the medical facility, and the atmosphere there remains tense.

“We are doing our best to help people who have just received terrible news. The atmosphere here is very difficult,” said SVT reporter Aida Arlsanovic.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the tragedy the worst mass shooting in the country's history.

“It is difficult to realize the scale of what happened today. It was with infinite pain that we received the news from the police that about ten people were killed in the shooting, many wounded. What simply could not happen has become a reality,” he said.

Kristersson also called on citizens to give the police the opportunity to thoroughly investigate the tragedy.

Previously

UNN wrote that a mass shooting took place in the city of Erebro near the Risbergska school. Police reported five wounded.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
swedenSweden

