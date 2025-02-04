Shooting at a school in Sweden: police announce the number of dead

In the Swedish city of Örebro, a mass shooting at a school killed about ten people. The attacker is also dead. This was reported by SVT, according to UNN.

The bodies were found inside the school. The police have not yet disclosed details about the victims, as they are still identifying them.

It is not yet known whether the victims were killed outside the school.

“Why can't we give the exact number of dead and wounded? Because of the scale of the tragedy,” said Roberto Ade Forest, head of the Erebro District Police.

Law enforcement officials assume that the attacker acted alone, but do not rule out the possibility that there may have been other participants. The man was not known to the police and had no ties to criminal groups.

Erebro Hospital is on high alert.

Four of the victims underwent surgeries and are in stable condition.

Relatives of the victims are gathering near the medical facility, and the atmosphere there remains tense.

“We are doing our best to help people who have just received terrible news. The atmosphere here is very difficult,” said SVT reporter Aida Arlsanovic.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson called the tragedy the worst mass shooting in the country's history.

“It is difficult to realize the scale of what happened today. It was with infinite pain that we received the news from the police that about ten people were killed in the shooting, many wounded. What simply could not happen has become a reality,” he said.

Kristersson also called on citizens to give the police the opportunity to thoroughly investigate the tragedy.

Previously

UNN wrote that a mass shooting took place in the city of Erebro near the Risbergska school. Police reported five wounded.