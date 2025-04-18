Shmyhal: "We are working to lower drug prices and increase their accessibility for Ukrainians"

$41.380.17
47.000.18
ukenru
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9608 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24708 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44605 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50253 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89232 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83569 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138018 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52589 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125811 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81362 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
2.8m/s
32%
751 mm
Popular news

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
Publications

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 9658 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60662 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124308 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138029 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125817 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9296 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12269 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13486 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38147 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52249 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Shmyhal: "We are working to lower drug prices and increase their accessibility for Ukrainians"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4118 views

The government is working on reducing drug prices and expanding the "Affordable Medicines" program, allowing Ukrainians to receive 600 drugs for free. The "Mobile Pharmacies" program is also being expanded in 15 regions.

Shmyhal: "We are working to lower drug prices and increase their accessibility for Ukrainians"

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the government is working to reduce drug prices and increase their accessibility for Ukrainians. Since the end of February, there has been a significant decrease in the average weighted retail price of drugs included in the TOP-100 list. This concerns a 27% price reduction. Shmyhal said this during a government meeting, reports UNN.

At the same time, we are working to reduce drug prices and increase their accessibility for our citizens. According to the Ministry of Health, since the end of February, there has been a significant decrease in the average weighted retail price of drugs included in the TOP-100 list. This concerns a 27% price reduction. In parallel, we are record-breakingly expanding the "Affordable Medicines" program, under which Ukrainians can receive 600 drugs and medical devices free of charge or with a small co-payment. All pharmacies will join the "Affordable Medicines" program this year

- said Shmyhal.

He also noted that the "Mobile Pharmacies" program, which already operates in 15 regions, is constantly expanding.

Let us remind you

From March 1, a new regulation of the pharmaceutical market came into force in Ukraine. Resolution No. 168 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated February 14, 2025, provides for new rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market. In particular, restrictions were introduced on markups on supply and marketing and retail allowances for all medicines, and not only for certain categories. In addition, the resolution prohibited retailers from entering into marketing agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers, which allowed pharmacies to make discounts for patients, implement social projects and conduct training for pharmacists.

The purpose of the resolution was to reduce prices for medicines and increase their availability to the population. At the same time, patient organizations warned that excessive regulation could lead to a shortage of medicines, the closure of pharmacies in small towns and villages, as well as the termination of social programs to support patients. However, the cost of a significant number of medicines that were not selected by the Ministry of Health for price reduction increased in some cases up to 30%.

Experts predict that the new regulation may lead to drug shortages and rising prices. In particular, the ban on marketing agreements between pharmacies and manufacturers, which, in essence, freed factories from the need to pay interest to retail, did not lead to a decrease in wholesale prices by these 40-60%.

At the same time, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko does not rule out a possible reduction in the range of medicines in pharmacies, which may affect the availability of medicines for Ukrainians.

As reported to UNN by the State Regulatory Service, despite the fact that this resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers is regulatory, it did not undergo their expertise. They emphasized that this is a violation of the Law on Regulatory Policy. The Ministry of Justice and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights also did not provide their conclusions to the draft resolution. In particular, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the Ministry of Health and the regulatory service due to the risk of closing pharmacies in villages and small towns.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyHealth
Viktor Lyashko
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Brent
$67.65
Bitcoin
$84,475.70
S&P 500
$5,302.78
Tesla
$239.97
Газ TTF
$35.66
Золото
$3,341.30
Ethereum
$1,587.09