Shmyhal: "We are working to lower drug prices and increase their accessibility for Ukrainians"

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the government is working to reduce drug prices and increase their accessibility for Ukrainians. Since the end of February, there has been a significant decrease in the average weighted retail price of drugs included in the TOP-100 list. This concerns a 27% price reduction.

At the same time, we are working to reduce drug prices and increase their accessibility for our citizens. According to the Ministry of Health, since the end of February, there has been a significant decrease in the average weighted retail price of drugs included in the TOP-100 list. This concerns a 27% price reduction. In parallel, we are record-breakingly expanding the "Affordable Medicines" program, under which Ukrainians can receive 600 drugs and medical devices free of charge or with a small co-payment. All pharmacies will join the "Affordable Medicines" program this year - said Shmyhal.

He also noted that the "Mobile Pharmacies" program, which already operates in 15 regions, is constantly expanding.

Let us remind you

From March 1, a new regulation of the pharmaceutical market came into force in Ukraine. Resolution No. 168 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated February 14, 2025, provides for new rules for regulating the pharmaceutical market. In particular, restrictions were introduced on markups on supply and marketing and retail allowances for all medicines, and not only for certain categories. In addition, the resolution prohibited retailers from entering into marketing agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers, which allowed pharmacies to make discounts for patients, implement social projects and conduct training for pharmacists.

The purpose of the resolution was to reduce prices for medicines and increase their availability to the population. At the same time, patient organizations warned that excessive regulation could lead to a shortage of medicines, the closure of pharmacies in small towns and villages, as well as the termination of social programs to support patients. However, the cost of a significant number of medicines that were not selected by the Ministry of Health for price reduction increased in some cases up to 30%.

Experts predict that the new regulation may lead to drug shortages and rising prices. In particular, the ban on marketing agreements between pharmacies and manufacturers, which, in essence, freed factories from the need to pay interest to retail, did not lead to a decrease in wholesale prices by these 40-60%.

At the same time, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko does not rule out a possible reduction in the range of medicines in pharmacies, which may affect the availability of medicines for Ukrainians.

As reported to UNN by the State Regulatory Service, despite the fact that this resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers is regulatory, it did not undergo their expertise. They emphasized that this is a violation of the Law on Regulatory Policy. The Ministry of Justice and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights also did not provide their conclusions to the draft resolution. In particular, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets appealed to the Ministry of Health and the regulatory service due to the risk of closing pharmacies in villages and small towns.