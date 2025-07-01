$41.780.14
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
03:40 PM • 2700 views
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 14270 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 23542 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 64775 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 42756 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 52534 views
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 132208 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 128020 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 58983 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 115744 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 64776 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Shmyhal to OECD Secretary General: we expect Ukraine to join in 2026 1 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 201 views

Ukraine aims to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in 2026. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann to discuss structural changes and reforms for membership.

Shmyhal to OECD Secretary General: we expect Ukraine to join in 2026

Ukraine seeks to integrate into the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development already next year. This was emphasized by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a meeting with the OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, as reported by UNN.

Joining the club of developed countries remains an unchanging priority for Ukraine. We expect this to happen in 2026 

- stated the Head of the Government.

Additionally

The parties discussed the structural changes that Ukraine is undertaking on its path to membership in the Organization. Denys Shmyhal thanked for the high assessment of the achieved progress and for assistance in implementing reforms.

"This will contribute to reconstruction, attracting investments, and will also accelerate European integration processes," the Prime Minister emphasized.

He expressed confidence that our state, together with the OECD, will be able to adequately respond to all current challenges.

Prime Minister Shmyhal and OECD Secretary-General Discussed Strengthening Cooperation for Ukraine's Integration into the Organization Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Mathias Cormann in Paris. They discussed strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and the OECD, including the implementation of the joint Action Plan, which envisages Ukraine's integration into the OECD. Denys Shmyhal emphasized that Ukraine considers the OECD to be a key partner in implementing reforms and adopting the best world standards. "We are grateful to the OECD for its unwavering support of Ukraine, especially since the beginning of the full-scale war. We appreciate the practical tools and analysis that the OECD provides to help us move forward with reforms and rebuild," the Prime Minister of Ukraine said. The parties discussed priority areas of cooperation, including improving corporate governance in state-owned enterprises, fighting corruption, developing the digital economy, and improving the investment climate. Denys Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's commitment to implementing reforms and expressed hope for further deepening of cooperation with the OECD. "We are determined to continue our path towards full membership in the OECD. This is an important signal for our citizens, business and international partners that Ukraine is committed to building a transparent and efficient economy based on the best world standards," the Prime Minister of Ukraine noted. Mathias Cormann confirmed the OECD's readiness to continue supporting Ukraine in its reform efforts and expressed confidence that closer cooperation with the OECD will help Ukraine build a strong and sustainable economy. 03.06.25, 19:17 • 2927 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
