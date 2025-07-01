Shmyhal to OECD Secretary General: we expect Ukraine to join in 2026 1 July 2025

Ukraine seeks to integrate into the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development already next year. This was emphasized by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at a meeting with the OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann, as reported by UNN.

Joining the club of developed countries remains an unchanging priority for Ukraine. We expect this to happen in 2026 - stated the Head of the Government.

Additionally

The parties discussed the structural changes that Ukraine is undertaking on its path to membership in the Organization. Denys Shmyhal thanked for the high assessment of the achieved progress and for assistance in implementing reforms.

"This will contribute to reconstruction, attracting investments, and will also accelerate European integration processes," the Prime Minister emphasized.

He expressed confidence that our state, together with the OECD, will be able to adequately respond to all current challenges.

