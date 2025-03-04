Shmyhal: the risk of ensuring the Patriot system exists, but we will find a solution with our partners.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine acknowledged the existence of risks regarding the provision of ammunition and maintenance for the Patriot system. Shmyhal assured that Ukraine, together with its partners, will find a solution to this problem.
The contribution of the United States to ensuring Ukraine's defense capability is significant, especially in the context of the Patriot system.
This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, during a press conference, as reported by a correspondent from UNN.
Of course, the contribution of the USA is substantial. First and foremost, this concerns the Patriot systems, which so far are the only systems capable of combating Russian ballistic threats. The risk lies in this area or sector - ensuring the Patriot systems, including repairs, maintenance, and munitions for the Patriots, to protect Ukraine from ballistic threats. In principle, we can destroy all other means by which Russia terrorizes Ukraine using the resources currently available in Ukraine: both those created by Ukraine and those provided by partners. However, this risk is present. I am confident that we will find options with the United States and our partners to ensure that this risk does not materialize.
Earlier, UNN reported that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that as of yesterday evening, March 3, assistance from the USA was coming in unchanged, however, today he had not received any data from the Minister of Defense.