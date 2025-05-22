Shmyhal stated that the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation significantly aggravated the demographic issue in Ukraine
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation has exacerbated the demographic issue in Ukraine. The government is working on an incentive program for the return of Ukrainians from abroad.
Russia's full-scale aggression has significantly exacerbated the demographic issue in Ukraine. This was emphasized by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the second Summit of Ministers of Social Policy on the topic "Building a sustainable society: innovative solutions for demographic changes", reports UNN.
The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is actively working to create conditions for the return of Ukrainians from abroad and their adaptation.
The government is developing a comprehensive program of incentives and creating attractive conditions for the return of our citizens who have gone abroad
In addition, according to him, "Russia's full-scale aggression has significantly exacerbated the demographic issue in our country."
"But the demographic crisis is a common challenge for the whole of Europe," the Head of Government emphasized and thanked the partners for their solidarity with Ukraine, for their willingness to exchange experience and jointly find solutions to common challenges.
