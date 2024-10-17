Shmyhal names priorities in Ukraine's demining plan
Prime Minister Shmyhal said that 140,000 square kilometers of Ukraine could be mined. The government plans to survey most of these areas by 2033 and create an international coalition for demining.
A quarter of Ukraine's territory is potentially contaminated with mines and ammunition. This is about 140 thousand square kilometers. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal at the Conference on Mine Action in Ukraine, UNN reports.
The Mine Action Summit in Ukraine is taking place in Lausanne, Switzerland. During his speech, Shmyhal emphasized that demining Ukraine is a global project that should unite the world.
Our main ambitious goal is to have surveyed the vast majority of potentially mined territory by 2033, and to make Ukraine mine-free
According to him, several key tasks need to be accomplished on of this path, including:
- create a full-fledged mine action management system;
- to form a long-term international coalition for demining Ukraine;
- expand the production of demining machines, as well as the use of innovative methods and technologies;
- raise public awareness of mined areas and inform people about the risks. We have important achievements in each of these areas.
We thank Switzerland for organizing the conference, which brought together more than 50 official delegations. Called on participants to join the Lausanne Call to Action, which will be the final document of the conference
Ukraine's Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that 34 billion dollarsare needed for the survey and demining of the territories. The government is working to reduce the cost of the process and introduce innovative approaches to financing, including the issuance of thematic bonds.