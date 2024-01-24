Shmyhal met with the Prime Minister of Slovakia in Uzhhorod

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico in Uzhhorod. The agenda includes bilateral relations and support for European initiatives, UNN reports.

Today in Uzhhorod we are meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. Our bilateral relations and support for European initiatives are on the agenda. We look forward to a constructive and practical dialog - Shmyhal wrote.

Addendum

Slovakia's prime minister speaks of "normal life" in Kyiv after massive rocket attack by Russia.

In addition, Robert Fico stated that Ukraine "should give" part of its territory to Russia to end the war. In response, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry saysthat there will be no security in Slovakia or in Europe if there is no security in Ukraine.