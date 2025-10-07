Shmyhal met with the newly appointed German ambassador, discussed cooperation in the defense industry and the development of joint ventures

$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
03:10 PM • 10280 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 11437 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 13268 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 17535 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 18693 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 43842 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 44541 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72135 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 59737 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56867 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.1m/s
86%
753mm
Popular news
Hanoi goes underwater: Typhoon Matmo caused severe floods, meteorologists predict three more storms by the end of the yearOctober 7, 08:12 AM • 6746 views
Merkel blasted by Baltics, Poland for suggesting they share blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion - PoliticoOctober 7, 08:41 AM • 13959 views
Windows 11 can no longer be installed without a Microsoft accountOctober 7, 08:48 AM • 10811 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 16470 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue 01:53 PM • 11762 views
Publications
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership03:10 PM • 10280 views
Why did one of the giants of the domestic pharmaceutical industry, "Darnytsia," fall into its own trap? The history of the issue 01:53 PM • 11762 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 43842 views
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 58046 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 67318 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Antonio Tajani
Olena Sosedka
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Europe
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headliner11:00 AM • 16470 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 27095 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 79730 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 75151 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 150042 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Guardian
The Economist
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

Shmyhal met with the newly appointed German ambassador, discussed cooperation in the defense industry and the development of joint ventures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with the newly appointed German Ambassador Heiko Thoms. They discussed financing drone production, strengthening air defense, and cooperation in the defense-industrial complex.

Shmyhal met with the newly appointed German ambassador, discussed cooperation in the defense industry and the development of joint ventures

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the newly appointed German Ambassador to Ukraine, Heiko Thoms, Ukraine's priority needs – financing drone production and strengthening air defense (AD), as well as cooperation in the defense-industrial complex (DIC). Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

During the meeting, I congratulated the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Ukraine, Heiko Thoms, on his appointment. I thanked Germany for its leadership in supporting Ukraine. First and foremost, I informed the Ambassador about our needs – financing drone production and strengthening air defense. We must intensify pressure on the Russian Federation in the form of sanctions and the destruction of resources for waging war.

- the message says.

Shmyhal emphasized that in his conversation with the ambassador, he focused on the importance of making quick decisions, given the increased shelling before the winter period.

Separately, we discussed cooperation in the defense-industrial complex, the development of existing joint ventures, and work on opening new ones. I invited German defense companies to localize in Ukraine.

- Shmyhal noted.

Addition

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger completed his mission in Ukraine. He will head the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany. Heiko Thoms was recently appointed as his replacement.

Shmyhal and Dutch Prime Minister visited a Ukrainian UAV production facility06.10.25, 19:54 • 6558 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Germany
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal