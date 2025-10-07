Shmyhal met with the newly appointed German ambassador, discussed cooperation in the defense industry and the development of joint ventures

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the newly appointed German Ambassador to Ukraine, Heiko Thoms, Ukraine's priority needs – financing drone production and strengthening air defense (AD), as well as cooperation in the defense-industrial complex (DIC). Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

During the meeting, I congratulated the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Ukraine, Heiko Thoms, on his appointment. I thanked Germany for its leadership in supporting Ukraine. First and foremost, I informed the Ambassador about our needs – financing drone production and strengthening air defense. We must intensify pressure on the Russian Federation in the form of sanctions and the destruction of resources for waging war. - the message says.

Shmyhal emphasized that in his conversation with the ambassador, he focused on the importance of making quick decisions, given the increased shelling before the winter period.

Separately, we discussed cooperation in the defense-industrial complex, the development of existing joint ventures, and work on opening new ones. I invited German defense companies to localize in Ukraine. - Shmyhal noted.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger completed his mission in Ukraine. He will head the Federal Intelligence Service of Germany. Heiko Thoms was recently appointed as his replacement.

