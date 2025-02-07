Shmyhal: local budget resources will increase by 15% compared to 2024 - up to UAH 328 billion

This year, local budgets will receive UAH 328 billion due to an increase in personal income tax revenues, as well as grants and subventions from the government.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

This year, local budget resources will increase by 15% compared to 2024. We are talking about a total amount of UAH 328 billion. The main increase will come from personal income tax revenues, as well as grants and subventions from the government. Almost UAH 12 billion of additional education subvention will be transferred to pay the “Teacher's Supplement” and UAH 36.5 billion of additional subsidies will be allocated to support the de-occupied territories. This year, more than UAH 12 billion will be allocated for various programs of territorial development - Shmygal said.

He noted that in January of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers has already transferred UAH 12.5 billion to local budgets.

Special attention and support is paid to the de-occupied and frontline communities. It is important that life in these communities continues. We want people to be able to live and work in their native land - Shmyhal added.

