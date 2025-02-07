ukenru
Shmyhal: local budget resources will increase by 15% compared to 2024 - up to UAH 328 billion

Shmyhal: local budget resources will increase by 15% compared to 2024 - up to UAH 328 billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28782 views

The government will increase funding for local budgets by 15% to UAH 328 billion in 2024. The funds will be used for educational subventions, support for the de-occupied territories, and development programs.

This year, local budgets will receive UAH 328 billion due to an increase in personal income tax revenues, as well as grants and subventions from the government.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

This year, local budget resources will increase by 15% compared to 2024. We are talking about a total amount of UAH 328 billion. The main increase will come from personal income tax revenues, as well as grants and subventions from the government. Almost UAH 12 billion of additional education subvention will be transferred to pay the “Teacher's Supplement” and UAH 36.5 billion of additional subsidies will be allocated to support the de-occupied territories. This year, more than UAH 12 billion will be allocated for various programs of territorial development

- Shmygal said. 

He noted that in January of this year, the Cabinet of Ministers has already transferred UAH 12.5 billion to local budgets.

Special attention and support is paid to the de-occupied and frontline communities. It is important that life in these communities continues. We want people to be able to live and work in their native land

- Shmyhal added.

Recall

In 2025 , the government will allocate an additional UAH 20 billion for the eHouse program. Ukrainians have already received almost 15 thousand mortgage loans totaling more than UAH 24 billion.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

