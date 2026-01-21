$43.180.08
January 20, 08:12 PM • 16612 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 34203 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 30155 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 47868 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 32610 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 45560 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 25211 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 29222 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26757 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 27291 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Shinzo Abe's assassin gets life sentence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

The man who killed Shinzo Abe in 2022 has been sentenced to life imprisonment. He pleaded guilty.

Shinzo Abe's assassin gets life sentence

The man who killed former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been sentenced to life in prison three and a half years after he fired the fatal shot at the former leader during a rally in Nara in 2022, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

Tetsuya Yamagami himself pleaded guilty to the crime at the start of the trial last year, but the punishment he deserves has divided public opinion in Japan. While many consider the 45-year-old a cold-blooded killer, some sympathize with his troubled upbringing.

Prosecutors said Yamagami deserved life in prison for his "heinous act." Abe's assassination shocked a country with virtually no gun crime.

Seeking a lighter sentence, Yamagami's defense stated that he was a victim of "religious violence."

His mother's devotion to the Unification Church led to the family's bankruptcy, and Yamagami harbored a grudge against Abe after realizing the former leader's ties to the controversial church, the publication writes.

Nearly 700 people lined up outside the Nara District Court building on Wednesday to attend the sentencing hearing.

Abe's shocking death during a daytime speech prompted an investigation into the Unification Church and its questionable activities, including collecting financially ruinous donations from its followers.

The case also exposed ties to politicians of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and led to the resignation of several cabinet ministers.

Founded in South Korea, the Unification Church came to Japan in the 1960s and cultivated ties with politicians to expand its following, researchers say.

Although Abe was not a member of the church, he, like several other Japanese politicians, occasionally appeared at church-related events. His grandfather Nobusuke Kishi, also a former prime minister, is said to have been close to the group due to its anti-communist stance.

In March last year, a Tokyo court stripped the church of its religious corporation status, ruling that it coerced followers into buying expensive items by exploiting fears about their spiritual well-being. The church also sparked controversy for holding mass wedding ceremonies involving thousands of couples.

Accused of murdering former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pleads guilty in court28.10.25, 13:01 • 2650 views

Julia Shramko

