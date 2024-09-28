Shelling of Slatyno in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to six

The number of people injured in the shelling of the village of Slatyno, Kharkiv region, by guided aerial bombs has increased to six, with three people killed. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

As of now, the number of victims has increased to 6: people have an acute reaction to stress and injuries. Three people have died, - the statement said.

Recall

Occupants attacked civilian infrastructure in Slatyn with UAVs. Houses, an educational institution and shops were damaged.