Shelling of Slatyno in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to six

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 88992 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106266 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171419 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140268 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144497 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139571 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184230 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112127 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174562 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104774 views

Popular news
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111819 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 41795 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113968 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 61597 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 68000 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171433 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184236 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174565 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201865 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190730 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142955 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142860 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147505 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138878 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155704 views
Actual
Shelling of Slatyno in Kharkiv region: the number of victims increased to six

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31801 views

The shelling of the village of Slatyno in Kharkiv region by guided aerial bombs killed 3 people and injured 6. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, including houses, an educational institution and shops.

The number of people injured in the shelling of the village of Slatyno, Kharkiv region, by guided aerial bombs has increased to six, with three people killed. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

As of now, the number of victims has increased to 6: people have an acute reaction to stress and injuries. Three people have died,

- the statement said.

Recall

Occupants attacked civilian infrastructure in Slatyn with UAVs. Houses, an educational institution and shops were damaged.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

