A Russian shelling of Kherson region on July 11: medical facility damaged, injured reported

On Friday, July 11, Russians shelled a healthcare facility in Bilozerka, Kherson region, with artillery. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to UNN.

As a result of the strikes, the building of the medical facility was damaged, and a patient and two employees were injured. A 40-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his lower leg.

A nurse born in 1978 was diagnosed with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her legs, head, and arm, and blood loss. A driver born in 1976 also sustained an explosive injury and a hand wound. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported that the following settlements came under enemy shelling yesterday:

Antonivka;

Berehove;

Beryslav;

Bilozerka;

Veletenske;

Virivka;

Havrylivka;

Dniprovske;

Zmiivka;

Ivanivka;

Kachkarivka;

Kizomys;

Kozatske;

Lvivske;

Mylove;

Monastyrske;

Novooleksandrivka;

Novoberyslav;

Novoraisk;

Novotyahynka;

Novovorontsovka;

Oleksandrivka;

Olhivka;

Osokorivka;

Ponyativka;

Sadove;

Stanislav;

Sofiivka;

Tokarivka;

Tomaryne;

Tyahynka;

Charivne;

Shyroka Balka;

Yantarne;

Zolota Balka;

the city of Kherson.

As Prokudin noted, the Russians shelled residential areas of the region's settlements. 6 private houses were damaged; the occupiers also damaged a cellular tower and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 14 people were injured.

The day before, Russian troops attacked the village of Pravdyne in the Kherson region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a one-year-old boy died, and a 64-year-old woman sustained a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.