A Russian shelling of Kherson region on July 11: medical facility damaged, injured reported
Kyiv • UNN
On July 11, Russians shelled a healthcare facility in Bilozerka, Kherson region, damaging the building. A patient and two employees were injured, sustaining explosive and shrapnel wounds.
On Friday, July 11, Russians shelled a healthcare facility in Bilozerka, Kherson region, with artillery. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to UNN.
Details
As a result of the strikes, the building of the medical facility was damaged, and a patient and two employees were injured. A 40-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his lower leg.
A nurse born in 1978 was diagnosed with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her legs, head, and arm, and blood loss. A driver born in 1976 also sustained an explosive injury and a hand wound. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported that the following settlements came under enemy shelling yesterday:
- Antonivka;
- Berehove;
- Beryslav;
- Bilozerka;
- Veletenske;
- Virivka;
- Havrylivka;
- Dniprovske;
- Zmiivka;
- Ivanivka;
- Kachkarivka;
- Kizomys;
- Kozatske;
- Lvivske;
- Mylove;
- Monastyrske;
- Novooleksandrivka;
- Novoberyslav;
- Novoraisk;
- Novotyahynka;
- Novovorontsovka;
- Oleksandrivka;
- Olhivka;
- Osokorivka;
- Ponyativka;
- Sadove;
- Stanislav;
- Sofiivka;
- Tokarivka;
- Tomaryne;
- Tyahynka;
- Charivne;
- Shyroka Balka;
- Yantarne;
- Zolota Balka;
- the city of Kherson.
As Prokudin noted, the Russians shelled residential areas of the region's settlements. 6 private houses were damaged; the occupiers also damaged a cellular tower and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 14 people were injured.
Recall
The day before, Russian troops attacked the village of Pravdyne in the Kherson region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a one-year-old boy died, and a 64-year-old woman sustained a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.