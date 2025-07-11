$41.820.05
A Russian shelling of Kherson region on July 11: medical facility damaged, injured reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

On July 11, Russians shelled a healthcare facility in Bilozerka, Kherson region, damaging the building. A patient and two employees were injured, sustaining explosive and shrapnel wounds.

On Friday, July 11, Russians shelled a healthcare facility in Bilozerka, Kherson region, with artillery. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the strikes, the building of the medical facility was damaged, and a patient and two employees were injured. A 40-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his lower leg.

A nurse born in 1978 was diagnosed with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to her legs, head, and arm, and blood loss. A driver born in 1976 also sustained an explosive injury and a hand wound. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported that the following settlements came under enemy shelling yesterday:

  • Antonivka;
    • Berehove;
      • Beryslav;
        • Bilozerka;
          • Veletenske;
            • Virivka;
              • Havrylivka;
                • Dniprovske;
                  • Zmiivka;
                    • Ivanivka;
                      • Kachkarivka;
                        • Kizomys;
                          • Kozatske;
                            • Lvivske;
                              • Mylove;
                                • Monastyrske;
                                  • Novooleksandrivka;
                                    • Novoberyslav;
                                      • Novoraisk;
                                        • Novotyahynka;
                                          • Novovorontsovka;
                                            • Oleksandrivka;
                                              • Olhivka;
                                                • Osokorivka;
                                                  • Ponyativka;
                                                    • Sadove;
                                                      • Stanislav;
                                                        • Sofiivka;
                                                          • Tokarivka;
                                                            • Tomaryne;
                                                              • Tyahynka;
                                                                • Charivne;
                                                                  • Shyroka Balka;
                                                                    • Yantarne;
                                                                      • Zolota Balka;
                                                                        • the city of Kherson.

                                                                          As Prokudin noted, the Russians shelled residential areas of the region's settlements. 6 private houses were damaged; the occupiers also damaged a cellular tower and private cars. Due to Russian aggression, 14 people were injured.

                                                                          Recall

                                                                          The day before, Russian troops attacked the village of Pravdyne in the Kherson region with a drone. As a result of the attack, a one-year-old boy died, and a 64-year-old woman sustained a concussion and traumatic brain injuries.

                                                                          Yevhen Ustimenko

