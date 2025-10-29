Shelling of a children's hospital in Kherson: the number of wounded increased to 9 people, four of them are children
As a result of the shelling of a children's hospital in Kherson, 9 people were injured, including four children. Among the wounded is a 9-year-old girl with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wound.
In Kherson, as a result of the shelling of a children's hospital, the number of injured has risen to 9 people, including four children, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.
Among the visitors, a 36-year-old woman, her two sons aged 8 and 15, a 16-year-old girl, and a 57-year-old woman suffered concussions. A 9-year-old girl sustained a mine-blast injury, a concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the ankle joint
As law enforcement officers reported, enemy shells hit the building where the polyclinic of the children's medical institution is located, and young patients were there at the time. As a result of the shelling, three medical workers and six visitors, including four children, were injured.
An investigative and operational group, explosives experts, and police criminologists worked at the scene of the shelling, collecting all necessary evidence to document the war crime committed by the Russians.
Russian troops shelled a medical facility in the Dnipro district of Kherson, damaging the building.