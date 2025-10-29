"Russians are only increasing the audacity of their strikes": Zelenskyy sent a message about sanctions against Russia after its attack on a children's hospital in Kherson

At a time when so many American efforts are being made to end the war, the Russians are only increasing the audacity and scale of their attacks, and it is precisely such steps as US sanctions against Russian oil companies that are needed to curb Russian audacity and create a real motive for Moscow to end this war, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to the Russian attack on a children's hospital in Kherson, writes UNN.

Details

"This morning, the Russian army attacked a children's hospital in Kherson. They could not have been unaware of where they were striking. This is a deliberate Russian attack specifically on children, specifically on medical personnel, specifically on the basic guarantees of life in the community," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to the President, "the hospital is significantly damaged, and, unfortunately, there are casualties among the staff and children who were being treated." "The youngest injured child is eight years old; the boy himself, his mother, and his brother were injured. At the time of this attack, about a hundred people were in the hospital, and Russia is not even ashamed that it considers such facilities as targets," Zelenskyy pointed out.

"Now Russia is the largest terrorist organization in the world, which not only prolongs this terrorist war but also tries to do everything to prevent any possibility of ending the war from working. Russia deliberately undermines every meaningful diplomatic effort, discredits those who help in protecting life, tries to create new sources of destabilization in Europe to complicate Europeans' ability to help Ukraine," the President noted.