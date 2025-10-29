In Kherson, Russian troops shelled a children's hospital, injuring three people and a child

In Kherson, Russians attacked a medical facility in the Dniprovskyi district, as a result of which three employees and a child were injured. The video was published on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN writes.

Details

"Horrific footage of another shelling of Kherson," the head of the Oblast Military Administration wrote.

According to him, in the Dniprovskyi district, the Russian occupation army attacked one of the medical facilities. The building was significantly damaged.

It is noted that among the injured are three employees and a child. The 9-year-old girl has a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to the shin.

Medical staff sustained blast injuries and wounds of varying severity.

Currently, all victims are receiving the necessary assistance.

Addition

The Kherson City Military Administration reported that Russian occupation forces from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled a healthcare facility in the Dniprovskyi district around 9:20 a.m.

Women aged 56 and 66 are in moderate condition — both have mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. A 41-year-old man sustained severe injuries — in addition to a mine-blast injury, he has shrapnel wounds to the head and chest. - the post says.

The City Military Administration also confirmed that a 9-year-old girl was injured, sustaining minor injuries — a mine-blast injury and a leg wound. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

Recall

Russian terrorists again shelled Kherson on the night of October 28, killing an elderly woman. The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shan'ko, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.