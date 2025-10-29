In Kherson, Russian troops shelled a children's hospital, injuring three people and a child

$42.080.01
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 27906 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 30638 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 33557 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 95808 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 54422 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 51239 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 77544 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38598 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28782 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22592 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Popular news
AFU officer saved foreign film crew from Russian FPV droneVideoOctober 29, 12:45 AM • 31360 views
"Flies on words": the National Security and Defense Council assessed the Kremlin's statements about the successful tests of "Burevestnik"October 29, 02:23 AM • 29346 views
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea04:30 AM • 27280 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 31807 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM • 16687 views
Publications
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 27910 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 31781 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 95814 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 62157 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 69932 views
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 10459 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM • 16689 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 25074 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 27603 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 35197 views
In Kherson, Russian troops shelled a children's hospital, injuring three people and a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

Russian troops shelled a medical facility in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, damaging the building. Three employees and a 9-year-old girl were injured, and all are receiving assistance.

In Kherson, Russian troops shelled a children's hospital, injuring three people and a child

In Kherson, Russians attacked a medical facility in the Dniprovskyi district, as a result of which three employees and a child were injured. The video was published on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN writes.

Details

"Horrific footage of another shelling of Kherson," the head of the Oblast Military Administration wrote.

According to him, in the Dniprovskyi district, the Russian occupation army attacked one of the medical facilities. The building was significantly damaged.

It is noted that among the injured are three employees and a child. The 9-year-old girl has a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to the shin.

Medical staff sustained blast injuries and wounds of varying severity.

Currently, all victims are receiving the necessary assistance.

Addition

The Kherson City Military Administration reported that Russian occupation forces from the temporarily occupied left bank shelled a healthcare facility in the Dniprovskyi district around 9:20 a.m.

Women aged 56 and 66 are in moderate condition — both have mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. A 41-year-old man sustained severe injuries — in addition to a mine-blast injury, he has shrapnel wounds to the head and chest.

- the post says.

The City Military Administration also confirmed that a 9-year-old girl was injured, sustaining minor injuries — a mine-blast injury and a leg wound. All victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

Recall

Russian terrorists again shelled Kherson on the night of October 28, killing an elderly woman. The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shan'ko, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Kherson