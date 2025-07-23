She was 30 cm tall and weighed 600 grams: Lviv doctors nursed a tiny girl back to health in 4 months

In Lviv, doctors saved a girl named Marichka, who was born at six months pregnant weighing 600 grams. After four months in the hospital, her weight is 3050 grams. This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

The girl's mother, Iryna, learned about complications as early as the 21st week of pregnancy — there was too little amniotic fluid. So the woman went to the hospital for preservation. Already in the third week after admission, at 24 weeks, Iryna began premature labor and gave birth to her daughter Marichka. The newborn weighed only 600 grams and was 30 cm tall.

From the first minutes of her life, the child was admitted to intensive care. For 73 days, neonatologists and anesthesiologists fought for her life. From birth, Marichka could not breathe on her own, as her lungs had not yet formed, so she was connected to a ventilator and given a special drug — surfactant. According to doctors, this substance plays an important role in breathing and is usually produced by the body on its own, but not in such premature babies.

While the girl was in intensive care, allied specialists — neurologists and ophthalmologists — began to help her. And a physical therapist started early rehabilitation of the child.

When Marichka began to breathe on her own, doctors from the neonatology pathology department, which deals with post-intensive care, continued to look after the child.

On the day of discharge, Marichka's weight was 3050 grams. After more than four months, the girl and her mother will go home.

