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She offered spinal surgery for $12,000 - a military medic was detained in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3472 views

The SBI detained a medic while she was receiving USD 12,000 for surgery on a healthy spine and a Military Medical Commission conclusion to secure discharge from service. Currency worth UAH 6.8 million was found in the apartment.

She offered spinal surgery for $12,000 - a military medic was detained in Dnipro

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation detained a military medic in Dnipro who offered to perform spinal surgery on a servicemember without medical indications and install metal implants in order to use this as grounds for an appropriate conclusion by the Military Medical Commission. The "service" cost $12,000, the SBI reports, according to UNN.

Details

The investigation established that a servicemember who wanted to leave the army but had no health problems that would allow him to do so approached the woman.

The suspect offered him the option of actually undergoing surgery and having metal structures implanted in his spine. She assured him that the operation allegedly would not endanger his life, while the presence of the implants would make it impossible to subsequently refute the medical grounds for discharge from service. The entire "package" - from performing the operation to obtaining the necessary conclusion from the Military Medical Commission - cost $12,000

- the SBI said in a statement.

The suspect was detained while receiving the money. During a search of her apartment, foreign currency totaling approximately UAH 6.8 million was found.

The investigation is also examining the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s purchase of an apartment, which she became the owner of recently. The approximate value of the property exceeds $100,000, the SBI noted.

The detainee was notified that she was suspected of abuse of influence under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This concerns accepting an offer, promise, or receiving an undue benefit for oneself or a third party in exchange for influencing the decision-making of a person authorized to perform state or local government functions, combined with extortion of such a benefit.

The court chose pretrial detention as her preventive measure, with the possibility of posting bail. The article carries a penalty of up to eight years in prison with confiscation of property.

We remind you

In Kyiv, authorities exposed a scheme headed by a member of the Military Medical Commission, in which more than 50 clients and months of fictitious treatment to obtain disability status in exchange for money were discovered.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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