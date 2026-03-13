Shakhtar midfielder's goal against Lech nominated for goal of the round in the Conference League

The goal of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Isake Silva against Polish Lech in the 1/8 Conference League round is a contender for goal of the tour. This is reported by UNN with reference to the UEFA website.

Thus, Shakhtar Donetsk's third goal against Polish Lech, scored by Isake Silva, is a contender for goal of the tour. The midfielder of the "miners", who came on as a substitute for Neverton, scored with an overhead kick, making the score 3:1 in favor of the Donetsk team.

Also competing for the best goal of the tour are Fiorentina midfielder Sher Ndour, who equalized in the match against Raków, Rayo Vallecano striker's goal against Samsunspor, and AEK striker Aboubakar Koita's goal against Celje.

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian "Shakhtar" won against Polish "Lech" in the 1/8 final match of the Conference League, beating the opponent with a score of 3:1.

The goal of Ukrainian goalkeeper and Portuguese "Benfica" Anatoliy Trubin in the last seconds against Real Madrid in the 8th round of the Champions League, which led the Eagles to the playoffs of the tournament, was recognized as the best goal of the tour.