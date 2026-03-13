Shakhtar midfielder's goal against Lech nominated for goal of the round in the Conference League

$44.160.1950.960.02
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 942 views
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13659 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
10:42 AM • 15484 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine rose unevenly: where to fill up cheapest
Exclusive
March 12, 09:38 PM • 33621 views
A famous Ukrainian singer exclusively revealed how much he spends on living expenses each month
Exclusive
March 12, 04:05 PM • 64032 views
Ukraine to introduce Romanian Language Day, to be celebrated on August 31
March 12, 03:30 PM • 59271 views
The Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 1,500 to millions of Ukrainians and introduce cashback for fuel
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88888 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
March 12, 02:55 PM • 42869 views
Romania and Ukraine are building two new power lines for energy security
March 12, 02:27 PM • 27818 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly produce drones – Nicușor Dan
Exclusive
March 12, 01:11 PM • 21180 views
Where do dogs most often pick up parasites and how to protect them - a veterinarian's comment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.1m/s
29%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
French soldier killed in drone attack in IraqMarch 13, 04:36 AM • 5026 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 32835 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 28872 views
Ukraine received a new batch of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot - Ministry of Defense12:19 PM • 13228 views
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 9870 views
Publications
Dollar at 44 hryvnias - currency crisis or a natural process
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 942 views
Commissioned criminal cases against businesses are perceived by foreign partners as risks
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 13659 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29090 views
Where to go this weekend in Kyiv: March 14-15March 13, 07:00 AM • 33025 views
Solar panels on balconies – do they help during blackouts, how much do they cost, and is their installation legal?
Exclusive
March 12, 03:26 PM • 88889 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Denys Shmyhal
Bloggers
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
France
Iran
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bonnie Bennett from "The Vampire Diaries" gave birth to her first childPhoto12:24 PM • 10056 views
Original presentation of dishes, or how mimicry integrated into cookingPhoto09:57 AM • 29090 views
Yuriy Tkach confessed how alcohol almost ruined his marriage with his wifeMarch 12, 05:23 PM • 27058 views
Ozzy Osbourne's son named his newborn daughter after his legendary fatherVideoMarch 12, 02:36 PM • 26736 views
Forbes named the world's richest celebrity - Steven Spielberg topped the rankingMarch 12, 02:24 PM • 24873 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Heating

Shakhtar midfielder's goal against Lech nominated for goal of the round in the Conference League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

Isake Silva's goal in the match against Lech has been included in UEFA's list of nominees. The Shakhtar midfielder is competing for the award with players from three other clubs.

Shakhtar midfielder's goal against Lech nominated for goal of the round in the Conference League

The goal of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Isake Silva against Polish Lech in the 1/8 Conference League round is a contender for goal of the tour. This is reported by UNN with reference to the UEFA website.

Details

Thus, Shakhtar Donetsk's third goal against Polish Lech, scored by Isake Silva, is a contender for goal of the tour. The midfielder of the "miners", who came on as a substitute for Neverton, scored with an overhead kick, making the score 3:1 in favor of the Donetsk team.

Also competing for the best goal of the tour are Fiorentina midfielder Sher Ndour, who equalized in the match against Raków, Rayo Vallecano striker's goal against Samsunspor, and AEK striker Aboubakar Koita's goal against Celje.

Addition

As reported by UNN, Ukrainian "Shakhtar" won against Polish "Lech" in the 1/8 final match of the Conference League, beating the opponent with a score of 3:1.

Recall

The goal of Ukrainian goalkeeper and Portuguese "Benfica" Anatoliy Trubin in the last seconds against Real Madrid in the 8th round of the Champions League, which led the Eagles to the playoffs of the tournament, was recognized as the best goal of the tour.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Real Madrid
Shakhtar (Donetsk)
UEFA
Ukraine
Poland