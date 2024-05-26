“Shahids” hit a residential building in Vinnytsia region
Kyiv • UNN
In Vinnytsia region, a residential building was damaged by Russian shelling, 3 people were injured and residents had to be evacuated.
A residential building was hit in Vinnytsia region as a result of a Russian attack, RMA chief Borzov said, UNN reports . Three people were injured. Residents are being evacuated.
Details
As a result of the hostile attack, a residential building was hit. 3 people were injured. Evacuation of residents is underway
Explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region26.05.24, 04:34 • 62417 views