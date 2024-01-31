"Shahids" attacked Kharkiv: there are hits to civilian infrastructure

The occupiers hit Kharkiv with "shaheds", there are preliminary reports of hits to civilian infrastructure. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"Kharkiv is under attack again. Preliminarily, by the "Shahed". There are preliminary reports of hits to civilian infrastructure. Information about the victims and destruction is being clarified," said Terekhov.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, confirmed the information about the hit to a civilian infrastructure facility.

"A hit to a civilian infrastructure facility in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv was recorded. At the moment there are no casualties," he said.

Earlier, the Air Force reported the movement of enemy drones in the direction of Kharkiv.