Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
12:02 PM • 12082 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
10:06 AM • 20911 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
09:48 AM • 40683 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 25726 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
08:39 AM • 43689 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
August 13, 06:18 AM • 54699 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
August 13, 06:01 AM • 33329 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 69512 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83865 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:48 AM • 40678 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
08:39 AM • 43686 views
Shabunin's suspicion changed, his commander received a new one - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3848 views

The SBI announced a new suspicion against Vitaliy Shabunin's commander for aiding and abetting evasion of military service. Shabunin himself had the circumstances of his suspicion changed, but without changing the qualification of the crime.

Shabunin's suspicion changed, his commander received a new one - SBI

The head of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitaliy Shabunin, had his suspicion changed, but without changing the qualification of the crime, while his commander was notified of a new suspicion - of aiding and abetting subordinates in evading military service, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Employees of the SBI, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, reported a new suspicion - of aiding and abetting subordinates in evading military service to the commander of one of the military units in Kyiv region and handed over a suspicion with updated circumstances of the crime directly to the serviceman.

- the message says.

Details

According to the investigation, the commander, in violation of established procedures, seconded the serviceman to a state body, where he did not perform either service duties or institutional functions. Instead, he spent his time at his own discretion in the capital, moved around the city on private matters, and visited catering establishments. At the same time, he received monetary compensation and thus illegally seized state funds for more than 224 thousand hryvnias.

In this regard, the commander was additionally charged with aiding and abetting a subordinate in evading military service, committed by prior conspiracy and abuse of official position (Part 1 of Article 364, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Since the circumstances of the crime have changed, the serviceman himself, whom the commander assisted in committing the crime by his actions, also had his suspicion changed, but without changing the qualification of the crime. He is still charged with evading military service and fraud. The investigation continues.

- explained the SBI.

Recall

On July 11, UNN reported that law enforcement officers notified Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, of suspicion, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and illegally used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, facts were documented of him receiving a monthly monetary allowance of more than 50 thousand hryvnias, despite his actual absence from the military unit.

The activist was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - evasion of military service under martial law; Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the version of the Law at the time of the criminal offense) - seizure of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Serhiy Rokun, who suddenly left NABU last summer after a series of scandals and on the eve of an international audit, became the lawyer for public activist and serviceman Vitaliy Shabunin.

Lilia Podolyak

