Shabunin's suspicion changed, his commander received a new one - SBI

The head of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, Vitaliy Shabunin, had his suspicion changed, but without changing the qualification of the crime, while his commander was notified of a new suspicion - of aiding and abetting subordinates in evading military service, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Employees of the SBI, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region, reported a new suspicion - of aiding and abetting subordinates in evading military service to the commander of one of the military units in Kyiv region and handed over a suspicion with updated circumstances of the crime directly to the serviceman. - the message says.

Details

According to the investigation, the commander, in violation of established procedures, seconded the serviceman to a state body, where he did not perform either service duties or institutional functions. Instead, he spent his time at his own discretion in the capital, moved around the city on private matters, and visited catering establishments. At the same time, he received monetary compensation and thus illegally seized state funds for more than 224 thousand hryvnias.

In this regard, the commander was additionally charged with aiding and abetting a subordinate in evading military service, committed by prior conspiracy and abuse of official position (Part 1 of Article 364, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Since the circumstances of the crime have changed, the serviceman himself, whom the commander assisted in committing the crime by his actions, also had his suspicion changed, but without changing the qualification of the crime. He is still charged with evading military service and fraud. The investigation continues. - explained the SBI.

Recall

On July 11, UNN reported that law enforcement officers notified Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, of suspicion, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and illegally used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, facts were documented of him receiving a monthly monetary allowance of more than 50 thousand hryvnias, despite his actual absence from the military unit.

The activist was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - evasion of military service under martial law; Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the version of the Law at the time of the criminal offense) - seizure of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Serhiy Rokun, who suddenly left NABU last summer after a series of scandals and on the eve of an international audit, became the lawyer for public activist and serviceman Vitaliy Shabunin.

Shabunin was chosen a preventive measure in the form of a personal obligation