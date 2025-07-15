Shabunin was chosen a preventive measure in the form of a personal obligation

Svitlana Hrechana, a judge of the Pechersk Court of Kyiv, granted the prosecutor's request for a pre-trial restraint measure for Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (TsPK), who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and unlawfully used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The measure is a personal obligation until August 20, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

"To grant the prosecutor's request… to apply a pre-trial restraint measure in the form of a personal obligation until August 20, 2025," the judge said.

Shabunin was assigned the following obligations:

not to leave the Kharkiv region, where Shabunin serves, except for performing combat missions;

to refrain from communicating with military personnel and former military personnel;

not to visit the NACP;

to surrender his foreign passport.

The ruling is not subject to appeal.

Addition

Today, during the court hearing, Judge Svitlana Hrechana rejected the request of Vitaliy Shabunin's defense to postpone the consideration of the pre-trial restraint measure to another day.

The prosecution requested to put an electronic bracelet on Shabunin, but during the hearing, they filed a request for a pre-trial restraint measure in the form of a personal obligation for 2 months.

Recall

On July 11, UNN reported that law enforcement officers notified Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (TsPK), of suspicion. According to the investigation, he systematically evaded military service and unlawfully used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Specifically, facts were documented of him receiving a monthly monetary allowance of over 50 thousand hryvnias, despite his actual absence from the military unit.

The activist was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of military service under martial law; Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the version of the Law at the time of the criminal offense) — misappropriation of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale. The sanction of the article provides for punishment of up to 10 years of imprisonment.

The lawyer for public activist and serviceman Vitaliy Shabunin became Serhiy Rokun, who abruptly left the NABU last summer after a series of scandals and on the eve of an international audit.